GERMAN chemical giant, BASF, is making good its promise to snap up assets being divested by agribusiness rivals involved in global super-mergers.

BASF has just swooped on significant parts of Bayer’s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses for about $8.8 billion, including operations in Australia.

The acquisition marks BASF’s entry into the seed business, as well as giving it a much-expanded crop chemical production platform and range.

BASF picks up canola hybrids using the herbicide-resistant LibertyLink trait technology, also found in oilseed rape, mainly sold in European markets, cotton varieties in the Americas and Europe, and soybean lines in the Americas.

In North America, where 70 per cent of the newly acquired BASF business is centred, Bayer’s InVigor canola variety carries the LibertyLink trait.

The transaction also includes 10 trait research and seed breeding facilities, the LibertyLink trademark, 81 chemical production sites, and regional research stations.

Bayer has research sites at Horsham in Victoria and Mt Gambier in South Australia, however no exact details about the transfer of its local assets and staff to BASF have yet been released.

Worldwide, more than 1800 commercial, research and development, breeding and production personnel will transfer.

They are primarily based in the US, Germany, Brazil, Canada and Belgium.

Competition regulators have required Bayer offload the assets as part of its planned $112b buyout of US chemical and plant genetics business, Monsanto, so it does not gain monopoly positions in the agribusiness market.

BASF’s Australia and New Zealand agriculture head, Gavin Jackson, said the acquisition was the biggest in the company’s history, reinforcing the diverse chemical player’s commitment to agriculture.

In particular, BASF’s return to the Australian market in the past three years would now see its crop protection range expanded well beyond the 25 new releases planned by 2022.

The broad spectrum glufosinate herbicide range (similar to glyphosate and paraquat in its non-selective impact on plants) gives BASF a particularly big stake in the non-selective weed spray market.