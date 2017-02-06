 

ACCC puts focus on ag-related activity

MAL GILL
06 Feb, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
We're keen to hear from farmers with competition and fair trading issues.

AGRICULTURE-related complaints and enquiries to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) jumped 15 per cent in the second half of 2016 compared to in the first half.

A six-monthly ACCC Small Business In Focus report released Monday indicated it received 64 enquiries and 185 complaints July-December about agriculture-related business practises.

That compared to 75 enquiries and 137 agriculture related-complaints in the January-June period.

The ACCC said "concerns about potential misleading conduct or false representations made by business operators featured prominently" in contacts about small business.

Misleading conduct and false representation comprised 81 of the agriculture-related complaints received in the second half of the year, the ACCC said.

In the first six months it received 62 comparable complaints.

The ACCC's agriculture unit was created in October 2015 but separate statistics on agriculture-related contacts have only been kept since January last year.

Consumer complaints about agriculture-related guarantees jumped from seven in the first six months to 19 in the past six months, while complaints about unconscionable conduct dropped from eight to six.

Complaints about misuse of market power increased from four to nine, complaints of exclusive dealing increased from three to five and complaints about "other competition issues" eased from nine to eight.

Agriculture-related complaints concerning consumer law breaches jumped from three to nine.

By comparison, complaints about misleading conduct and false representation by non-agriculture small business July-December totalled 735 and appeared on track to match 1435 for the full 2015-16 financial year.

In the report the ACCC pointed out in the past six months it had started an investigation into the competitiveness of prices, trading practices and the supply chain in the Australian dairy industry.

It had also released an interim report into its Cattle and Beef Market Study which focuses on concerns about competition, transparency, fair trading and market structures in that industry.

The Federal government is considering recommendations from its Horticulture Code review, with a decision expected before April when the current code ends, the ACCC said.

It also pointed out that in the past six months unfair contract terms laws have been applied to small business and legislation introduced to amend misuse of market power provisions of the Competition and Consumer Act.

"In the past six months we've seen a significant increase in the number of contacts being raised in the agriculture sector," the ACCC said.

"We're keen to hear from farmers with competition and fair trading issues," it said.

Information is available at www.accc.gov.au/agriculture or the small business helpline, 1300 302 021.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I am a new buyer and would appreciate any assistance you can offer. I have 130 acres in
light grey arrow
Professional ag drone companies have full insurance. Check before you employ them, its the only way.
light grey arrow
"Two years later in went under"? Businesses don't go under overnight, sounds like rats jumping
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables