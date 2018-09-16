AFGRI Equipment has a limited number of new John Deere S700 Series combine harvesters available for this harvest.

According to the company’s group sales manager Andrew Vernon, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I expect there will be a lot of interest in these models which represent technology improvements on the popular S600 Series,” Mr Vernon said.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on precision and camera technology enabling the operator to visually set specifications and have the harvester continue to work at an optimum level all day.”

Cameras provide pictures of the returns elevator, a live feed on the grain elevator and other views so the operator can see results during the harvest.

Sensors inside the grain box also consistently measure and weigh the grain yield, enabling the operator to achieve better control over grain quality.

Mr Vernon said the video technology was also a safety improvement because it negated the need for the operator to leave the cab to check the quality of the grain during the harvest.

The other big improvement was a more operator-friendly cab.

The S700 series is the first to have a swivel seat with all the controls attached to the armrest, reducing stress on the driver from looking left and right throughout the operation.

In May, John Deere announced several updates to its grain harvesting solutions for 2019 that will significantly improve the performance, ride quality and small grain harvesting efficiency of its S-Series combines.

These additions include a new suspension track system, flex draper header and harvest-specific enhancements to the MyOperations mobile app.

For model year 2019 S-Series Combines, customers have the factory-installed option of a new suspension track system in 60.96, 76.2 or 91.4 centimetres (24, 30 or 36-inch) belt widths.

The redesigned John Deere track system for these combines incorporates changes to the track belts, integrated final drive, suspension cylinder and tandem bogie wheels that work together to improve flotation, ride quality, transport speed and durability.