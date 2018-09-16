 

AFGRI has new stock of S700 headers

KEN WILSON
16 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The new John Deere S700 in action in WA trials last year. AFGRI Equipment has a limited number available for this harvest.
The new John Deere S700 in action in WA trials last year. AFGRI Equipment has a limited number available for this harvest.

AFGRI Equipment has a limited number of new John Deere S700 Series combine harvesters available for this harvest.

According to the company’s group sales manager Andrew Vernon, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I expect there will be a lot of interest in these models which represent technology improvements on the popular S600 Series,” Mr Vernon said.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on precision and camera technology enabling the operator to visually set specifications and have the harvester continue to work at an optimum level all day.”

Cameras provide pictures of the returns elevator, a live feed on the grain elevator and other views so the operator can see results during the harvest.

Sensors inside the grain box also consistently measure and weigh the grain yield, enabling the operator to achieve better control over grain quality.

Mr Vernon said the video technology was also a safety improvement because it negated the need for the operator to leave the cab to check the quality of the grain during the harvest.

The other big improvement was a more operator-friendly cab.

The S700 series is the first to have a swivel seat with all the controls attached to the armrest, reducing stress on the driver from looking left and right throughout the operation.

In May, John Deere announced several updates to its grain harvesting solutions for 2019 that will significantly improve the performance, ride quality and small grain harvesting efficiency of its S-Series combines.

These additions include a new suspension track system, flex draper header and harvest-specific enhancements to the MyOperations mobile app.

For model year 2019 S-Series Combines, customers have the factory-installed option of a new suspension track system in 60.96, 76.2 or 91.4 centimetres (24, 30 or 36-inch) belt widths.

The redesigned John Deere track system for these combines incorporates changes to the track belts, integrated final drive, suspension cylinder and tandem bogie wheels that work together to improve flotation, ride quality, transport speed and durability.

“Combines with these tracks will be able to get into paddocks sooner and harvest longer, especially under less than ideal conditions, with less impact on the soil,” said John Deere Harvest Solutions product marketing manager Matt Badding.

The new track system features a unique tread design with wider and taller tread bars that are angled to improve traction, balance and ride comfort while extending tread life.

And unlike previous track systems, combines equipped with the new track systems can travel up to nearly 40 kilometres an hour, reducing transport time between paddocks.

In addition, Deere is launching the latest in its flex draper line-up – the 700FD HydraFlex Draper.

This symmetrically designed draper has a dual V-guide belt and thicker, corrugated front edge for improved crop flow and four times longer belt life; dual position 40.6 and 45.7cm (16 and 18in) centre-feed drum for greater harvesting versatility and better processing of bushy crops like canola and a 45.7cm (18in) Top Crop Auger for smooth feeding and fewer slugs under tough conditions.

“To improve ground-sensing on uneven terrain and to automatically adjust header position accordingly, we’ve added a fourth sensor to the Automatic Header Height Control option on our (10.67, 12.19 and 13.71 metre (35, 40 and 45 feet) models,” Mr Badding said.

“The new 700FD HydraFlex Draper has been built to deliver improved crop handling versatility, longer wear life and to feed and capture more grain.”

And to help customers more easily monitor combine operations and adjust settings from remote locations, Deere offers Remote View as part of the MyOperations mobile app.

These new applications build on existing machine technologies, like Combine Advisor and Remote Display Access, to allow owners or managers to remotely monitor combine performance and adjust concave clearance, rotor, fan speed and chaffer and sieve clearance settings as needed.

According to Mr Vernon, AFGRI is taking forward orders on 2019 headers with tailored finance packages.

“We also have a good range of used headers available for this harvest,” he said.

p More information: Contact your local AFGRI dealer.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables