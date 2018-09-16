AFGRI Equipment has a limited number of new John Deere S700 Series combine harvesters available for this harvest.
According to the company’s group sales manager Andrew Vernon, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
“I expect there will be a lot of interest in these models which represent technology improvements on the popular S600 Series,” Mr Vernon said.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on precision and camera technology enabling the operator to visually set specifications and have the harvester continue to work at an optimum level all day.”
Cameras provide pictures of the returns elevator, a live feed on the grain elevator and other views so the operator can see results during the harvest.
Sensors inside the grain box also consistently measure and weigh the grain yield, enabling the operator to achieve better control over grain quality.
Mr Vernon said the video technology was also a safety improvement because it negated the need for the operator to leave the cab to check the quality of the grain during the harvest.
The other big improvement was a more operator-friendly cab.
The S700 series is the first to have a swivel seat with all the controls attached to the armrest, reducing stress on the driver from looking left and right throughout the operation.
In May, John Deere announced several updates to its grain harvesting solutions for 2019 that will significantly improve the performance, ride quality and small grain harvesting efficiency of its S-Series combines.
These additions include a new suspension track system, flex draper header and harvest-specific enhancements to the MyOperations mobile app.
For model year 2019 S-Series Combines, customers have the factory-installed option of a new suspension track system in 60.96, 76.2 or 91.4 centimetres (24, 30 or 36-inch) belt widths.
The redesigned John Deere track system for these combines incorporates changes to the track belts, integrated final drive, suspension cylinder and tandem bogie wheels that work together to improve flotation, ride quality, transport speed and durability.
“Combines with these tracks will be able to get into paddocks sooner and harvest longer, especially under less than ideal conditions, with less impact on the soil,” said John Deere Harvest Solutions product marketing manager Matt Badding.
The new track system features a unique tread design with wider and taller tread bars that are angled to improve traction, balance and ride comfort while extending tread life.
And unlike previous track systems, combines equipped with the new track systems can travel up to nearly 40 kilometres an hour, reducing transport time between paddocks.
In addition, Deere is launching the latest in its flex draper line-up – the 700FD HydraFlex Draper.
This symmetrically designed draper has a dual V-guide belt and thicker, corrugated front edge for improved crop flow and four times longer belt life; dual position 40.6 and 45.7cm (16 and 18in) centre-feed drum for greater harvesting versatility and better processing of bushy crops like canola and a 45.7cm (18in) Top Crop Auger for smooth feeding and fewer slugs under tough conditions.
“To improve ground-sensing on uneven terrain and to automatically adjust header position accordingly, we’ve added a fourth sensor to the Automatic Header Height Control option on our (10.67, 12.19 and 13.71 metre (35, 40 and 45 feet) models,” Mr Badding said.
“The new 700FD HydraFlex Draper has been built to deliver improved crop handling versatility, longer wear life and to feed and capture more grain.”
And to help customers more easily monitor combine operations and adjust settings from remote locations, Deere offers Remote View as part of the MyOperations mobile app.
These new applications build on existing machine technologies, like Combine Advisor and Remote Display Access, to allow owners or managers to remotely monitor combine performance and adjust concave clearance, rotor, fan speed and chaffer and sieve clearance settings as needed.
According to Mr Vernon, AFGRI is taking forward orders on 2019 headers with tailored finance packages.
“We also have a good range of used headers available for this harvest,” he said.
p More information: Contact your local AFGRI dealer.