AGRICULTURE has overtaken mining as the most important contributor to WA’s economy, according to a Bankwest business report.

The Bankwest Future of Business: Focus on Agriculture report, published as part of Bankwest’s Focus on Industry series, listed the agriculture sector as accounting for 2.4 per cent of gross State product last financial year.

It contributed 0.5pc to WA’s growth – more than any other industry sector, according to the report compiled from analysis of data provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, IBIS World and other reputable sources.

Gross value of WA agriculture last financial year, according to Bankwest, was $13.4b, a one-year increase of 18.1pc and a five-year increase of 39.4pc.

The State’s net income from agriculture last financial year was $3b, a 69.8pc annual increase and a massive 156.2pc increase over five years, it said.

Nationally, climate-aided farmers last financial year contributed a record $63.4b in revenue to Australia’s economy, a 15.6pc increase over the previous year.

Cropping remained the dominant agriculture revenue producer last financial year, accounting for 55.3pc, while strong livestock prices produced profits but without much change in production levels.

WA’s farmers led the nation in the year to June 30, producing 18 million tonnes of crops, a 27pc annual increase and more than any other State.

They will continue to lead NSW and South Australian counterparts – the two States closest to WA in agriculture production – this financial year, the report predicted.

Wheat clearly remained WA’s major crop with 10,000 kilotonnes produced last financial year, followed by barley at 4200kt, canola at 2200kt and oats at 750kt.

Nationally, there was strong revenue growth despite lower prices, with revenue from wheat production up 57.2pc, barley up 49.2pc and canola up 49pc.

Livestock revenue grew thanks to strong prices, with lamb best at 23.5pc revenue growth, wool revenue up 11.9pc and cattle revenue up 5.9pc.