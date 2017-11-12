 

Alliance strengthens regional WA reach

12 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Ray White Rural WA Directors Robert Chittick (left) and Hugh Ness (right), along with Westcoast Wool & Livestock manager Brad Faithfull are looking forward to strengthening their services to the State's rural industry under a new alliance formed between the companies.
WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock has formed an alliance with Ray White Rural WA, strengthening the services offered by both companies.

The two independently-owned companies will collaborate to offer a more holistic approach to their clients, while maintaining focus on their specialised areas of expertise.

Westcoast manager Brad Faithfull said the business shared a unique quality with Ray White Rural WA, with both being privately-owned and dedicated to servicing rural WA in their respective fields.

“We have formed a good synergy with a good company and it’s a synergy based on independent companies working together for the benefit of their clients,” Mr Faithfull said.

“It will allow us to help Ray White Rural WA clients who may need assistance with clearing sales or any other services we provide.

“Additionally, when we’re visiting clients who are looking to sell a block of land, or purchase another farm, we can refer them straight on to Ray White Rural WA.

“This affiliation will see our two companies working together for the benefit and support of the WA farming community.

“We will never lose sight of what we specialise in, which is wool and livestock.

“This alliance is an exciting opportunity for our business, by being able to now refer land sales on to the specialists, Ray White Rural WA.”

Mr Faithfull said at this stage, Westcoast representatives would continue to focus on wool and livestock, but there was scope for specific real estate training in the future by joining the Ray White Rural WA real estate business.

Westcoast has a team of wool and livestock marketing specialists based in key rural locations around the State.

The business has continued to strengthen, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent year-on-year and further significant growth in sheep and cattle numbers handled by the company.

Ray White Rural WA, formerly VNW Independent, is driven by an experienced sales team specialising in the sale and lease of agricultural and pastoral properties Statewide.

Director Hugh Ness said the affiliation with Westcoast Wool & Livestock would be of great benefit for both companies and their clients.

Ray White Rural WA is aligned to the Ray White Rural and Livestock group, which is a major private agribusiness in the Eastern States, selling $1.3 billion of rural land annually as well as being the third largest livestock agent.

It is also a leader in innovation and technology in rural Australia and, hence, brings an extensive network to the alliance via Ray White Rural WA.

“We’re looking to build our relationship with farmers on a broader scale and the synergies of working with and referring our clients to a professional company like Westcoast, which has built an extensive network and great business through tough times, is very exciting for us,’’ Mr Ness said.

“We are separate companies, but the alliance will see us offer a more rounded service to our clients.’’

Mr Ness said a key factor in the agreement was Westcoast’s extensive network and the fact the company was privately-owned and highly regarded.

“When you are working with Westcoast Wool & Livestock or Ray White Rural WA, you are talking with the people who own the business and who make the decisions,” Mr Ness said.

“It makes life simpler.’

“What you’re getting here is that local, personalised service with a true understanding of rural WA.”

