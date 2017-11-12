WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock has formed an alliance with Ray White Rural WA, strengthening the services offered by both companies.

The two independently-owned companies will collaborate to offer a more holistic approach to their clients, while maintaining focus on their specialised areas of expertise.

Westcoast manager Brad Faithfull said the business shared a unique quality with Ray White Rural WA, with both being privately-owned and dedicated to servicing rural WA in their respective fields.

“We have formed a good synergy with a good company and it’s a synergy based on independent companies working together for the benefit of their clients,” Mr Faithfull said.

“It will allow us to help Ray White Rural WA clients who may need assistance with clearing sales or any other services we provide.

“Additionally, when we’re visiting clients who are looking to sell a block of land, or purchase another farm, we can refer them straight on to Ray White Rural WA.

“This affiliation will see our two companies working together for the benefit and support of the WA farming community.

“We will never lose sight of what we specialise in, which is wool and livestock.

“This alliance is an exciting opportunity for our business, by being able to now refer land sales on to the specialists, Ray White Rural WA.”

Mr Faithfull said at this stage, Westcoast representatives would continue to focus on wool and livestock, but there was scope for specific real estate training in the future by joining the Ray White Rural WA real estate business.

Westcoast has a team of wool and livestock marketing specialists based in key rural locations around the State.

The business has continued to strengthen, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent year-on-year and further significant growth in sheep and cattle numbers handled by the company.

Ray White Rural WA, formerly VNW Independent, is driven by an experienced sales team specialising in the sale and lease of agricultural and pastoral properties Statewide.