THE Facey Group has many trials in the pipeline for 2017, with a continuation of the GRDC's national frost initiative farming systems to improve crop tolerance to frost trials, COGGO-funded incorporating lime to depth on duplex Wheatbelt soils trial, Wheatbelt NRM-funded summer grazing options trial, DAFWA-funded strategies for water repellent soils trials, DAFWA-funded on and off row seeding demonstration and DAFWA-funded econnect Grainbelt program.

Further trials looking at claying on non-wetting soils and incorporating its effect on frost will also be established later in the year.

Other in-house trials include the effects of sowing time of Williams' oats on hectolitre rates and various Treflan rates on oats for controlling ryegrass.

The Facey Group will also be managing a major collaborative pilot project with MLA and the CRC for Spacial Innovation, which will investigate the integration of spatial crop, soil and livestock technologies to increase capacity and understanding of precision agriculture for livestock production in WA.

Facey Group executive officer Sarah Hyde said: "There is a lack of understanding about how these and other technologies can be incorporated into mixed farming production systems to increase overall animal production".

Facey Group's 2017 calendar of events include a Women in Agriculture on July 26 and Spring Field Day, September 13.