THE annual Facey Group trials presentation event kicked off on Thursday, March 9, with the main sponsors of the event being Summit Fertilizers with support from the Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC).

The group continues to present results and research relevant to local priorities and in line with GRDC priorities for the Kwinana zone.

Attendees were presented with a range of different findings locally through the Facey Group trial program with new and on-going research.

Summit Fertilizers showed results from the 2016 season with the focus on potassium in wheat comparing two closely located sites with variable K levels and different application methods.

Variation in the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) was greater in the low K site in comparison to the high K site.

Final yield differences between treatments were however taken out at the low K site with frost.

The gross margins showed a positive return at the high K site but negative on the low K site.

N decisions in oats were also explored with the use of an in-season N calculator, with works continuing to extend use with the tool in oats (designed in wheat but working well in barley).

Mary Murphy and Bonny Stutsel, from the University of WA, working in collaboration with the National Frost Initiative project, presented their projects and findings working with spectral imagining, fibre optics and sensors.

From glass house to field, the projects are exploring the use of tools to assist in decision making following a frost and monitoring and defining these methods.

Clare Merrifield, Rabobank, dived into markets and the environment for 2017, highlighting the United States effect on the market at every level.

Ms Merrifield also outlined what would be a busy year ahead in Europe with multiple elections which would likely increase volatility and flow through to currency and commodity markets.

She said events happening in the macro environment were a good opportunity for sales and closed by saying "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered".