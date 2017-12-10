THE Primaries livestock and wool team was recognised on a national stage last week, winning the Ruralco Business Unit of the Year for livestock/wool.

The award was presented at the recent Ruralco annual leadership conference which culminated in a gala awards dinner recognising the performance of the various Ruralco business units across its Australian network.

Ruralco had a record result this year which meant competition for the various awards was very strong.

Primaries general manager Andrew Lindsay accepted the award on behalf of the livestock and wool team at the dinner, and in accepting, recognised the strong collective performance that contributed to such a great result.

“The award recognises both the financial and operational success of the division,” Mr Lindsay said.

“It was a great result to win the award given the competition was very strong this year as a result of Ruralco’s record financial performance in the 2016/17 financial year.”

Mr Lindsay said the award wasn’t down to one or two individuals but a real team effort.

“It is a testament to the hard work put in by our livestock and wool team over a number of years,” Mr Lindsay said.

“We have a great mix in our livestock and wool team, not only do we have a number of highly experienced staff but we also have been focusing on the addition of youth into our business which augurs well for the future of Primaries.”

Currently the Primaries livestock and wool team is made up of more than 60 sales representatives, warehouse and administration support staff stretching from Broome in the north to Esperance in the south east.

Mr Lindsay said the Primaries’ team took pride in delivering a personal and professional services to its valued clients.

“We are always looking to expand and improve the services we are offering our clients across the State in the wool and livestock business unit in conjunction with our merchandise and business units,” he said.

The award follows on from Primaries winning the merchandise business unit of the year in the 2015/16 financial year.