AUSTRALIA’s dependence on China as its largest agricultural export market could backfire if tensions between the East Asian country and the United States continue to escalate.

That was part of the message delivered by Rabobank’s head of financial markets research Asia-Pacific, Michael Every, to an intimate group of the bank’s clients in Perth last week.

As part of Mr Every’s presentation – titled A New Cold War – the Hong Kong-based analyst detailed the rising political and economic tensions between China and the US and the potential fallout for Australia and its trade environment.

Tensions have been mounting between the two powerhouse nations throughout the year, with both countries imposing import tariffs of 25 per cent on about $US50 billion of goods each.

Mr Every said as politics, economics and the military became more integrated in the two countries, global markets would be placed on increasingly shaky grounds.

“Basically, we’ve got a cold war as far as I can see between two of the most important countries in the world and the trade war is just a little bit of it,” Mr Every said.

“As a result markets are going to get a lot more volatile and globally everything gets a lot more volatile.

“You may think you don’t want to choose a side – the risk is at some point you are picked.”

According to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES), China is Australia’s biggest agricultural export market, with exports in 2015-16 valued at $8.2b

Australia’s top three agricultural exports to the world’s most populous country include wool, beef and veal and barley.

With iron ore, dairy, education, tourism and housing industries also relying heavily on the Chinese market, Mr Every said Australia would be placed in a vulnerable position if the “new cold war” amplified and it was forced to align with either its economic partner China, or its cultural partner America.

“Basically most of the economy in one way or another is in China to a certain degree, so you’ve got all of your eggs in one basket economically,” Mr Every said.