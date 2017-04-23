DAIRY farmers in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia have started cashing in on a deal offering by-products from beer and fruit juice plants as a stock feed supplement for their herds.

Brewing and dairy giant Lion has saved some of its suppliers serious money in feed costs since offering brewers’ grain direct to about 16 farms in Queensland and South Australia a year ago.

Deliveries in 30 tonne loads were sourced from Lion’s XXXX brewery in Brisbane and its West End site in Adelaide and trucked weekly to nearby herds.

Recently farms from NSW’s Hunter Valley, South Coast and Central West joined the program, courtesy of the Toohey’s Lidcombe plant.

A few Victorian and WA farms will take grain from Lion’s Little Creatures craft ale breweries in Geelong and Perth while fruit pulp from Leeton’s Daily Juice Company plant goes to southern NSW and northern Victoria.

The initiative has been a winner for participating farms, boosting their feed rations at a competitive price and adding about three cents a litre to their bottom line via lower input costs and better milk earnings.

Lion Dairy and Drinks managing director Peter West said the arrangement was a “win-win” for all, and it highlighted the company’s keenness to build close, practical bonds with its milk suppliers through its wide-ranging Dairy Pride program.

“It’s getting great results – there’s a waiting list of people wanting to add brewers’ grain to their rations,” he said.

Making by-products available at a discount price gave farmers a productivity and profitability advantage and put “waste” from Lion’s non-dairy operations to good use within the dairy network.

Previously brewing residue and fruit pulp were available to dairy farmers, but via re-sellers whose margins inflated the price.

Much of the volume was committed to stock feed processors or feedlots.

Sunshine Coast farmer Ray De Vere said access to brewers’ grain via Lion’s Dairy Pride initiative cut the cost by as much as 30 per cent, giving him confidence to expand his herd and feed his 200 cows better when pasture availability was low.