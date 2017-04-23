 

Beer and juice waste into milk

ANDREW MARSHALL
23 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Lion suppliers Ray and Catherine De Vere, who farm west of Nambour on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, with their cows sampling brewers' grain from Lion's XXXX brewery, and Lion farm services officer Cameron Whitson, who is poised to shout them a beer.
It’s getting great results – there’s a waiting list of people wanting to add brewers’ grain ...
Lion suppliers Ray and Catherine De Vere, who farm west of Nambour on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, with their cows sampling brewers' grain from Lion's XXXX brewery, and Lion farm services officer Cameron Whitson, who is poised to shout them a beer.

DAIRY farmers in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia have started cashing in on a deal offering by-products from beer and fruit juice plants as a stock feed supplement for their herds.

Brewing and dairy giant Lion has saved some of its suppliers serious money in feed costs since offering brewers’ grain direct to about 16 farms in Queensland and South Australia a year ago.

Deliveries in 30 tonne loads were sourced from Lion’s XXXX brewery in Brisbane and its West End site in Adelaide and trucked weekly to nearby herds.

Recently farms from NSW’s Hunter Valley, South Coast and Central West joined the program, courtesy of the Toohey’s Lidcombe plant.

A few Victorian and WA farms will take grain from Lion’s Little Creatures craft ale breweries in Geelong and Perth while fruit pulp from Leeton’s Daily Juice Company plant goes to southern NSW and northern Victoria.

The initiative has been a winner for participating farms, boosting their feed rations at a competitive price and adding about three cents a litre to their bottom line via lower input costs and better milk earnings.

Lion Dairy and Drinks managing director Peter West said the arrangement was a “win-win” for all, and it highlighted the company’s keenness to build close, practical bonds with its milk suppliers through its wide-ranging Dairy Pride program.

“It’s getting great results – there’s a waiting list of people wanting to add brewers’ grain to their rations,” he said.

Making by-products available at a discount price gave farmers a productivity and profitability advantage and put “waste” from Lion’s non-dairy operations to good use within the dairy network.

Previously brewing residue and fruit pulp were available to dairy farmers, but via re-sellers whose margins inflated the price.

Much of the volume was committed to stock feed processors or feedlots.

Sunshine Coast farmer Ray De Vere said access to brewers’ grain via Lion’s Dairy Pride initiative cut the cost by as much as 30 per cent, giving him confidence to expand his herd and feed his 200 cows better when pasture availability was low.

Brewers’ grain – primarily a malted barley residue with other malt extract ingredients – contains about 22pc protein and about 11 megajoules a kilogram of energy, making it ideal to boost a lactating cow’s milk protein, fat content and yield.

Citrus pulp, which includes processed apple and pear residue, has less protein (7.5pc) but more energy (13mj/kg).

Both contain high moisture content of up to 80pc.

Meanwhile, trials are assessing how best to feed out the sticky, porridge-like, high protein soybean waste left after making Lion’s Vitasoy soy drink range at Wodonga in Victoria.

The by-product program’s next stage will see Tasmanian farmers accessing brewers’ grain from James Boag’s Launceston brewery.

Lion’s agricultural procurement director Murray Jeffrey said brewers’ grain was a cheap alternative to conventional feed grain and was particularly useful in winter, but it had to be carefully managed.

Although cheaper to Lion’s suppliers, prices still fluctuated with overall feed market trends.

“Consistency is critical for herd feeding programs, so it’s not something you suddenly include in a cow’s diet, or cut out, if conditions change,” he said.

The past year’s trials showed demand for the brewery residue had settled down to a core group of farmers budgeting on taking relatively fixed volumes in their rations.

In total 75,000t of brewers’ grain and 20,000t of pulp will be sent to about 35 farms in the next year, although by-product output peaks at breweries in spring and early summer and from the fruit juice plant from January to May.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables