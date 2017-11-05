A DELEGATION of Thai government officials, investors and farmers has toured the State, exploring opportunities to boost the trade of WA-produced live cattle and grain into Thailand.

Perth-based company AusThai Capital, in association with IXP Consulting International, hosted the delegation which travelled more than 3000 kilometres of WA and the Northern Territory, touring feedlots, farms and quarantine facilities in Perth, Darwin and Katherine.

AusThai Capital directors are major shareholders in Thai company IXP Consulting International, which runs a beef cattle feedlot in the province of Surin and a napier farm in Thailand’s Mukdahan province.

The company is working to set up a supply chain of high-quality breeder cattle from Australia, to boost the Thai herd and improve genetics to meet the growing demand for beef in the Thai domestic market and neighboring countries in China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Thailand has an established beef cattle industry that includes a developed feedlot sector, and is well positioned to service regional export markets in countries such as Vietnam, China and Malaysia.

According to Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) figures, just over 1000 live cattle were exported from Australia to Thailand in the 12 months to the end of September 2017, with 800 of those being slaughter cattle and just over 200 being breeder cattle.

AusThai Capital aims to drastically increase that number, and hopes the recent tour will assist in boosting export numbers to Thailand to 40,000 head within the next five years.

The company is also working to increase grain exports to Thailand, and in conjunction with the WA Grains Group (WAGG), plans to export 200,000 tonnes of WA grain for feed to Thailand, with Wheatbelt-produced barley and lupins already being used at the company’s feedlots.

AusThai Capital chief executive officer Brendon Barnes said delegates who attended the tour were impressed by supply chain standards in WA, and had requested a feasibility study to further explore the potential for increased trade between the regions.