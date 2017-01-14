 

Big GrainCorp crop received

GREGOR HEARD
14 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
An old image of the Newcastle terminal elevator run by GrainCorp.
GRAINCORP celebrated its 100th birthday in 2016 and the company received the best possible present - the highest number of receivals since 2012-13, with significant in-flows still expected.

In spite of slow harvesting weather, GrainCorp notched up more than 10 million tonnes of grain into its network and the forecast is for plenty more still to come, with much of Victoria yet to fully get going on wheat.

Today's modern agribusiness, which along with its traditional bulk handling assets in malt and oils, is a far cry from the company's beginning in 1916 as a government-owned series of silos.

GrainCorp traces its history back to the New South Wales government's 1916 Grain Elevators Act, which saw the constructing of 200 silos across the State, connected by a rail network.

It marked an official step towards bulk handling of grain, rather than the old bagged system which was the previous status quo.

The first terminal was built at Peak Hill, marking a period of New South Wales' government control of the silos which ran until 1989 when it was corporatised and GrainCorp was formed.

Similar unwinding of statutory arrangements was taking place around the same time in Victoria and Queensland, leading to the creation of private bulk handling businesses in VicGrain and GrainCo respectively.

GrainCorp acquired VicGrain in 2000 and then GrainCo in 2003 to lead to the footprint of bulk handling sites down the east coast we see today.

FarmOnline
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

