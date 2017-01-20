DAVID Fienberg's passion for lupins continues as his company, The Lupin Company (TLC), is set to launch its new lupin flake product nationally next month.

The former Australian Export Grains Industry Centre (AEGIC) chief executive officer established the company in September last year following his departure from AEGIC in November 2015.

He has also held roles with Australasian Lupin Food Processing and former CBH subsidiary Lupin Foods Australia.

Mr Fienberg said interest was growing in lupins as a human food source due to its extensive health benefits.

According to the Lupin Food Company, lupins offer three times more protein than quinoa, more dietary fibre than oats, more potassium than bananas and more iron than kale.

Lupins are also gluten free.

"Lupins are one of the greatest things that has come along in the past 10 years as far as food is concerned for Australian farmers," he said.

"When we talk to people nationally and internationally, the main response has been 'where has this been and how come we don't know about it?'.

"Because it is so good it can become quite distracting - we know that it's a huge market and our intent is not to go with a shotgun approach but decided to narrow it down to health and wellness and gluten free and that it can be included in so many foods and food types."

After launching its online store late last year, TLC is working with health food stores and independent grocers to have lupin flakes on the shelves next month and open up an international market by the middle of the year.

The company was also working with bulk food producers to increase volume.

"There's a number of opportunities, firstly there's the retail space where flakes will retail at about the same price as almond meal - our pitch is $9.50 for 400 grams.

"We also have a number of restaurants in Perth that are using our product and then a larger offering in bulk type formats to use in products such as low carbohydrate breads.

"It's about developing the brand of lupins itself as well as our company."