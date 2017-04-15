CONTRARY to stereotypes about the bush, regionally-based businesses and their staff are more likely to be innovative and understand their markets than their city peers.

The rewards for those regional enterprises which frequently invest in innovative management practices or new business opportunities are worth an average $279,000 each in extra earnings according to research from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

That’s equivalent to a $19 billion injection into the regional economy every year.

A regional business insights report by CBA has just given country-based businesses an innovation index score of 25.5, compared with 23.6 for metropolitan businesses.

However, the bank believes active innovative characteristics were common to only half the regional enterprises it studied, which meant more attention to innovation could grow the non-metropolitan sector by a further $44b a year.

The CBA report, which follows an extensive survey of businesses with annual turnover of $500,000-plus, assessed 15 core aspects it considered as “business innovation”, ranging from use of new technology to cultivating new ideas from staff.

The report showed regional businesses were more likely than their city counterparts to adapt products and services to make the most of opportunities.

They also tended to encourage staff to ask questions which challenged the status quo.

Country employers were generally better at empowering employees, with 41pc encouraging people to ask challenging questions, compared to just 25pc of businesses in metro areas.

About 32pc of regional businesses actually expected staff to contribute creative ideas, again compared with 25pc in metro areas.

CBA’s executive general manager of regional and agribusiness banking, Grant Cairns, said regional Australia’s success was clearly dependent on a “very entrepreneurial culture”.

“They are good at adapting to meet market needs and harvesting people power,” he said of regional enterprises.