THE small town butcher may be going out of fashion but for Butcher’s Block butcher Cameron Brechin it’s an opportunity to keep the tradition alive in Corrigin.

The National Meat Industry Training Advisory Council (MINTRAC) Student of the Year award (2016-2017) recipient said in his short career he has had the opportunity to work with a multitude of butchers, slaughtermen and meat inspectors who were all considered experts in their respective fields.

“To be able to learn from someone who has spent a lifetime perfecting their job and their skills is just humbling,” Cameron said.

“I would have to say that this opportunity is the highlight of my job.”

Cameron said butchering was a dying art as retail shops were closing all over Australia, struggling to compete with the bigger supermarket chains.

“Because of this I’m glad to have had the opportunity to do what I have and to learn how I have,” he said.

Cameron works at the Corrigin Meatworks as a meat inspector, as well as at the Butcher’s Block, for owners Linton and Kerry Batt from Black Label Berkshires, who he said have a focus on staff education and skills training.

“At the Butcher’s Block we have another apprentice doing his traineeship,” Cameron said.

“At the meatworks we are training another meat inspector, as well as putting the majority of our workers through a course, whether it be stock handling, or a certificate II or III in meat processing.

“There is a huge range to choose from and we are trying to better our workforce while also helping them earn a qualification.

“When we get new workers we train them to fill a specific job and once they are competent at what they do then they branch out and learn more.”

Cameron said because they had a small team and lived in a small area, they couldn’t afford for everyone to have a single role like at bigger processing facilities.

“Everyone must be able to do a multitude of jobs, so that anyone can pick up the slack wherever it is found,” he said.