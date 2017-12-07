It might seem logical to divert some of Australia’s $2.4 trillion of superannuation wealth into much-needed agricultural investments, but farmers pleading for a modest share of the national pension pool are mostly likely to be politely ignored.

While overseas pension funds are increasingly active in the ag sector, Australian funds are effectively discouraged from investing in long-term farming industry projects by our superannuation regulators.

By law, super funds must keep a vast portion of their funds relatively “liquid” to comply with rules allowing fund members to shift assets between different providers at short notice.

They need money on hand to make payments in just three days of receiving a transfer request.

This has left the pension industry reluctant to commit to the farm sector’s long-term and “patient” funding needs.

To get more money and super fund involvement in agriculture you need to modify the legislation around portability of superannuation investments

- Kim Morison, Blue Sky Water Partners

Research by accounting group BDO last year showed an average of just 0.3 per cent of superannuation was invested in agriculture and both industries were missing chances offered up by long-term growth in food and fibre demand from Asia's burgeoning middle class.

“Some funds we work with are managing up to $85 billion in investments, but 70 per cent of that capital has to be liquid enough to move in 12 months,” said farm sector investment specialist, Kim Morison.

“So they aren’t allocating it to agriculture.”

Mr Morison is managing director of Blue Sky Water Partners which has been developing and managing investment projects for the farm sector since 2007.

Blue Sky group’s $3.4b-plus portfolio now includes water entitlements, water infrastructure, agribusiness supply chain assets and private equity farmland ventures.

“To get more money and super fund involvement in agriculture you need to modify the legislation around portability of superannuation investments – it’s as simple as that,” Mr Morison said.