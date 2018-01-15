 

Case IH Axial Flow harvester turned 40

SHARON O'KEEFFE
15 Jan, 2018 11:55 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Case IH Axial Flow turns 40.
The Case IH Axial Flow turns 40.

FORTY years ago the International Harvester Company launched the first mass produced single rotor technology in the Axial-Flow harvester.

Moving from the traditional straw walker to a rotary design increased capacity and translated to a significant boost in productivity for grain growers.

While mergers and acquisitions mean the International Harvester brand is no more, the legacy lives on through Case IH.

Case IH, product manager, Tim Slater said even forty years later, the Axial-Flow still stacks up.

“The technology has definitely evolved in that time, but the core design principles are still important today,” he said.

“The Axial-Flow has less drive components than anything else on the market, this simplicity in design enhances the machine’s reliability in all conditions.”

Mr Slater said other changes to the Axial Flow in the last 40 years include large increases in efficiency and power.

In 1986 a feeder reverser was added, and in 2003 a rotor reverser.

Cleaning system upgrades included a self-levelling cleaning system with hydraulic cleaning fan drive on the 240 Series, and a cross-flow cleaning system on the 140 Series.

Clean-out doors have also improved farmers’ ability to clean down their machines between crop types or at the end of the season.

Mr Slater said other milestones included the addition of the automatic header height control and automatic header tilt when used with Case IH fronts.

Long unloading augers with a pivoting spout and suspended tracks suitable for controlled traffic farming operations are other significant changes.

Mr Slater said the Axial Flow had evolved along with the demand for precision agriculture.

“We also started with precision farming, with the first yield monitors being fitted in 1996,” he said.

“This progressed through to yield mapping, auto steering and now the grain analyser for measuring oil or protein content.”

Mr Slater said the Axial-Flow had been a market leader for decades and Case IH would continue to ensure it remained the benchmark well into the future.

“We’re always listening to our customers and dealer network in terms of the changing needs of local farmers and what they’re looking for in their harvesters,” he said.

“We appreciate the harvester is one of their most important investments, and the job it does can have a big impact on a business’ bottom-line.

“We take that responsibility very seriously and continue to refine and improve our products.”

It is worth noting, that while the single rotor technology deserves to be celebrated, stablemate to Case IH, New Holland Agriculture can also be rightfully proud of the TR70.

Produced by Sperry-New Holland in 1975, the TR70 was both the first example of twin rotor technology, as well as the first mass produced rotor technology by a margin of two years.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables