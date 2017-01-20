ALL signs are the blistering cattle market fervour that has pushed southern weaner prices to 'once-in-a-lifetime' levels still has a fair amount of strength.

With a rally in United States' beef prices fuelling confidence, southern fattening operations oozing feed and grain prices continuing to provide incentive for lotfeeders to increase capacity, competition for the very tight supply of cattle is expected to stay red hot heading into autumn.

Northern New South Wales and southern Queensland calf suppliers who target specialist autumn sales, are starting to talk about the prospect of southern competition for the first time in three years.

Demand should be further strengthened by the fact very few southern weaners have so far gone further north of Dubbo, unlike the substantial northern influence at January 2016 Victorian weaner sales.

Shad Bailey, director with Colin Say and Co at Glen Innes, said southern calves were 30 to 40 kilograms heavier on average and mostly 40-50 cents a kilogram dearer than last year.

"We've had a couple of successful years down there buying cattle but didn't source a beast this year," he said.

"Bullock fatteners from around the Gippsland who have been absent from the market for two years have finally got a season.

"One positive, as a result, is that coming into our autumn weaners sales is there will be more people in the market."

Other Queensland and northern New South Wales buyers, who have been sourcing southern January weaners in recent years, said they weren't too upset at the fact they came away empty handed, with the hot, dry summer setting them back.

Some in fact didn't even bother going, expecting the market to be very dear and factoring in the extra 5-10c/kg freight costs of carting heavier cattle.

"We expect the buying to be tough going through autumn - we're selling them for good money so we have to expect to pay for them," one Queensland fattener said.

Meat and Livestock Australia's market information manager Ben Thomas said this was the third year in a row of higher year-on-year southern weaner prices.