CBH Group has set another record on the back of a record harvest and record grower rebate announced.

With Brookfield Rail's co-operation, CBH and train operator Watco Australia moved record tonnes of grain to ports last month.

A new December record of 831,000 tonnes of grain by rail to port was set.

It is part of an ongoing strategy aimed at increasing shipping capacity from CBH's grain terminal ports at Geraldton, Kwinana, Albany and Esperance.

The early work to increase shipping capacity complements CBH's $750 million, five-year network strategy aimed at optimising grain storage and handling.

The Mirambeena receival site at Albany and expansion to one million tonnes receival capacity of the Chadwick site, Esperance, are visible examples.

Expansion of accumulation capacity close to port to minimise loading delays and cut vessel turnaround times at berth is part of a suite of initiatives CBH is looking at to remove constrictions from its paddock-to-port grain path.

Less obvious initiatives include long-term agreements (LTAs) with 10 major other grain exporters who use its storage and handling facilities, and this season's Direct-to-Vessel delivery initiative.

The five-year LTAs, introduced in 2015, provide CBH and its customers with some certainty year to year on volumes through port and timing.

CBH allocated capacity at each port to commercial LTA customers, including its own marketing and trading division.

The difference between capacity allocated and each port's notional maximum capacity is then released by CBH as "spare" capacity available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to CBH logistics manager Ben Raisbeck, in 2015-16 CBH allocated 10.186 million tonnes under LTAs and released 16.4mt of capacity - effectively 6mt of spare capacity network wide.

For 2016-17 it released 18.7mt, an increase of 2.3mt across the four ports, Mr Raisbeck said.

Direct-to-Vessel also aimed to reduce accumulation delays, he said, with growers delivering to port within 14 days of a ship arriving and nominating grain to a participating exporter to obtain the rebate.