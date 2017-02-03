AS well as being a successful weapon against weed numbers, chaff carts could be a boon for mixed farmers for sheep feed and potentially helping fill the late-autumn feed gap.

For Kojonup farmer and Catch Em chaff cart manufacturer Peter Hills, using a chaff cart on the 2200 hectares he crops is providing an additional feed source for the 3000 Merino sheep that he runs with wife Emily.

The Catch Em is part of the suite of farm equipment Mr Hills manufactures, along with the Pick Em rotary rock picker and the Chase Em chaser bin.

One of the largest on the market, the Catch Em chaff cart is on controlled trafficking settings, which Mr Hills said was a big selling point as more people pushed into controlled trafficking farming.

He said there had been growing interest in chaff carts from mixed farmers to help increase sheep feed.

"The sheep feed side, from a mixed farm point of view, is one of the biggest selling points," he said.

"I've had a lot of growers actually just buy the chaff cart purely for feeding sheep, as silly as that sounds."

Mr Hills has been using chaff cart on his property for four years, initially as a weed control option but as the sheep side of their enterprise picked up, they had seen the benefits in producing additional sheep feed.

"We've been running the cart for four years and we're finding that it doesn't really matter if it is a wet or dry year," he said,

"Last year was quite exceptional because there was a green pick all the way through so that was quite handy but even in years gone by like 2015 where it was quite dry in our area and no summer rain, the sheep just do fantastic off the chaff.

"The best results we get are off the canola stubble - we've also baled it before, so you can actually get a feed reserve going into the winter and late autumn and they hold together pretty well."

Weed control is still front of mind for the couple as cropping remains their main focus.

The wet conditions last year saw a blowout in ryegrass numbers but Mr Hills said he was hoping that with the chaff carts trailing the headers that the weed banks could be brought under control.