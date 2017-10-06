FRESH statistics show a dramatic turnaround and increase of almost ten-fold in the volume of Chinese ownership of Australian agricultural land.

The second report by the Commissioner of Taxation on the operations of the Foreign Ownership of Agricultural Land Register was released by the Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison last week.

The first annual report underpinning the new transparency measures for foreign investment in Australian farming, introduced by the Federal government – which shows aggregated statistics on foreign ownership – was unveiled in September last year.

It saw China come in at fifth position on the list of top 10 nations for ownership of Australian farmland, with 1.5 million hectares or 2.8 per cent of the overall total of foreign owned farmland in Australia.

But this year’s report shows China has climbed to second on the list of top 10 countries while the UK was again in first position.

According to the report, China’s volume of agricultural land in Australia has now rocketed to 14.4 million hectares.

Of the 13.6pc of all Australian agricultural land that’s held by foreign investors, the UK owns about 27pc and Chinese investors now own about 25pc – up from the 2.8pc in last year’s report.

“The UK remains the largest foreign agricultural land holder (2.6pc of agricultural land), followed by China (2.5pc of agricultural land) and the US (0.7pc of agricultural land),” the report said.

“There have been several large transactions which have altered the country of ownership of agricultural land.

“For example, the sale of S Kidman and Co to Australian Outback Beef has increased the level of Chinese ownership of agricultural land by 2.6 million hectares (0.7pc), as Chinese investors have a 33pc interest in Australian Outback Beef.”

According to the report, the definition of ‘foreign person’ includes entities with a level of foreign ownership of at least 20pc, so that the Register captures details of entities even when the majority of shareholders are Australian.