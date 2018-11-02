 

College students explore ag opportunities

MOLLIE TRACEY
02 Nov, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
About 75 students from six agricultural colleges across WA toured three of Perth's universities last week and were keen to find out more about the opportunities on offer for a tertiary education in agriculture. The trip also gave them some insight into the life of a university student.
About 75 students from six agricultural colleges across WA toured three of Perth's universities last week and were keen to find out more about the opportunities on offer for a tertiary education in agriculture. The trip also gave them some insight into the life of a university student.

TECHNOLOGY has been inspiring more students to consider a university pathway as they start thinking about a career in agriculture.

About 75 students from the WA colleges of agriculture in Denmark, Harvey, Cunderdin, Morawa and Narrogin, along with Edmund Rice College, toured The University of WA, Curtin University and Murdoch University last week to gain insight into the courses and opportunities on offer.

The event, in its fifth year, was co-ordinated by Department of Education, Teaching and Learning Services principal consultant for agricultural education, Alysia Kepert.

“Feedback from previous students shows that coming onto campus is a really important part of their further education exploration,” Ms Kepert said.

“We also invite back previous students now studying at each of the universities so students can identify with someone who has had a similar secondary education experience.

“While the agricultural colleges are an important part of WA agricultural education, the Department of Education is developing strategies to expand the uptake of the senior secondary agriculture courses in other Western Australian schools to bring the clear career opportunities in the agricultural industry to a wider audience.”

The day started at UWA with professor Graeme Martin discussing the demand for agricultural scientists, not just at UWA but across the industry.

“We are in an industry where there are much more jobs than there are graduates so there are so many opportunities,” professor Martin said.

He also spoke about the role of the 1600 hectare UWA Future Farm at Pingelly and it’s aim to create a profitable sustainable farm for the long-term future.

“We love what we do here at UWA – we love teaching it and we love researching it,” he said.

UWA agronomist Ken Flower shared with students how drone technology will (and already is) revolutionising agriculture.

Dr Flower said the technological advancements in agriculture had created a lot more interest in people wanting to study the field at university, so much so that a new masters degree in agriculture engineering was being developed.

Aimed to have a strong focus on precision ag and drone technology, the course is set to be available in 2020-21.

“In precision ag we are using drones for remote sensing to tell how healthy a crop is,” Dr Flower said.

“We can measure the temperature of the crop to tell which crops are under water stress and the impact of frost damage.

“We can also specifically target weeds to reduce costs and minimise the use of chemicals.

“From the data, we can then form a prescription map which can be loaded into the tractor to apply different levels of nutrients to certain areas.”

Dr Flower said the main reason this technology wasn’t being used yet was people in WA not knowing how to utilise the data and creating management strategies, which is where incoming students would help.

“In five to 10 years time, a lot of this technology will be used,” he said.

For the second part of the day, the students headed to Curtin University where they toured some of the lab facilities with King Yin Lui.

The group then moved onto Murdoch University, visiting the Anatomy Museum and the campus farm.

WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, deputy principal Steve Swallow said university education was becoming more common among students at the school, with about one third of students undertaking the ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) program.

“Today we are trying to show students the options in tertiary education at universities which all offer agriculture-related degrees,” Mr Swallow said.

“Technology seems to have made students more interested in going to university to study an ag-related degree, as I think they realise they need to go university to understand the technology and be able to utilise it correctly.”

College of Agriculture, Harvey animal and plant production and biology teacher Colin Newton said the day offered students the chance to meet up with peers from other ag colleges.

“The ag colleges are very spread out from one another so this is one of the good opportunities that the students have to network with one another,” Mr Newton said.

“They can also hear about trends in agriculture, find out about the courses that are on offer and see things that they wouldn’t usually get to see in their normal studies.”

Year 11 Harvey college student Kristen Batten said she was still uncertain about her career direction, which meant it was important to see what opportunities were available.

“I don’t know what I want to do after school, so days like this open up some doors as to what is out there to help me decide on what I might want to do,” Kristen said.

“A career in ag is definitely an option for me, but I’m still figuring out what I’m going to do.”

Year 11 Narrogin college student Ryan Brechin said the tours were eye-opening.

“(The day) has given me some ideas of what I can do when I go to university,” Ryan said.

“I was thinking of doing computer programming, but I’m still not sure on what I want to do.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables