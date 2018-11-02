TECHNOLOGY has been inspiring more students to consider a university pathway as they start thinking about a career in agriculture.

About 75 students from the WA colleges of agriculture in Denmark, Harvey, Cunderdin, Morawa and Narrogin, along with Edmund Rice College, toured The University of WA, Curtin University and Murdoch University last week to gain insight into the courses and opportunities on offer.

The event, in its fifth year, was co-ordinated by Department of Education, Teaching and Learning Services principal consultant for agricultural education, Alysia Kepert.

“Feedback from previous students shows that coming onto campus is a really important part of their further education exploration,” Ms Kepert said.

“We also invite back previous students now studying at each of the universities so students can identify with someone who has had a similar secondary education experience.

“While the agricultural colleges are an important part of WA agricultural education, the Department of Education is developing strategies to expand the uptake of the senior secondary agriculture courses in other Western Australian schools to bring the clear career opportunities in the agricultural industry to a wider audience.”

The day started at UWA with professor Graeme Martin discussing the demand for agricultural scientists, not just at UWA but across the industry.

“We are in an industry where there are much more jobs than there are graduates so there are so many opportunities,” professor Martin said.

He also spoke about the role of the 1600 hectare UWA Future Farm at Pingelly and it’s aim to create a profitable sustainable farm for the long-term future.

“We love what we do here at UWA – we love teaching it and we love researching it,” he said.

UWA agronomist Ken Flower shared with students how drone technology will (and already is) revolutionising agriculture.

Dr Flower said the technological advancements in agriculture had created a lot more interest in people wanting to study the field at university, so much so that a new masters degree in agriculture engineering was being developed.