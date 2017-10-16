A NATIONAL dairy inquiry final report on price competitiveness, trading practices and supply chains has been delayed six months.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) agriculture unit and agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh had been due to submit their final report to Treasurer Scott Morrison at the end of the month.

But last week Mr Morrison granted an ACCC request for more time.

Instead, an interim report will now be released in late November and the final report is due in Mr Morrison’s office by April 30, 2018.

In a statement the ACCC said it had asked for more time so it could consult further with the dairy industry.

“We sought the extension to allow us to consult with the industry through an interim report,” the ACCC said.

“This report will contain interim findings and recommendations based on our analysis of issues such as competition between milk processors, contracts between processors and farmers and the impact of domestic retail prices on the industry.”

The inquiry into the dairy industry was ordered by Mr Morrison on October 27 last year in response to widespread complaints by dairy farmers about what they saw as unfair treatment from milk processors and big retailers to drive farmgate prices down.

The lasting impact of $1-a-litre ‘private label’ supermarket milk on the dairy industry was one aspect to be specifically investigated by the ACCC inquiry.

In WA private label processing by Brownes Dairy for Woolworths and Lion Dairy and Drinks for Coles – Lion also markets Masters brand milk in WA – absorbs about one third of raw drinking milk produced by farmers.

In March, 18 representatives of the State’s 142 remaining dairy farm enterprises, a former milk processor and two of the three former Brownes suppliers forced out of the industry last year, attended the only WA hearing of the national inquiry.

At Bunbury Mr Keogh heard allegations of predatory pricing behaviour and unconscionable conduct by a major retailer and processors.