AFTER nine years in the share dividend wilderness, a reinvigorated Elders has paid a double dividend to long-suffering shareholders and posted a 44 per cent jump in full-year statutory profit to $116 million.

The 178-year-old farm services company has also scheduled an active branch opening program, targeting coastal Queensland, parts of New South Wales, and expanded sites at existing WA branches.

Elders, which went close to sinking under the weight of debts and its previous conglomerate business baggage during the global financial crisis, will pay a 7.5 cents a share, plus a special dividend of 7.5c.

Its share price jumped above $5.63 soon after Monday morning’s announcement – up from $5.19 at the close of trading last week.

A surging wool market and strong sheep market prices and trading activity have been particularly helpful for the company.

Sheep represent 45pc of the company’s agency business activities and were the primary driver of margins, which also benefited from “strategic” business acquisitions.

Overall livestock price strength combined with the footprint expansion to lift agency profit margins by $11m.

For the trading year to September 30, Elders achieved $1.6 billion in sales revenues and posted an underlying net profit after tax of $57.7m – up from $16.5m in 2015-16.

Strong agency earnings, plus a $7.8m improvement in retail product profit margins and a $8.9m profit margin lift from financial services activities, have been key factors in Elders’ return on capital hitting a solid 26.8pc.

That’s comfortably above its 20pc target, which it has now promised to maintain, or exceed for the next three years.

“It is evident the business is committed to our strategic priorities and a resolve to realise our objective of continuous, solid, high quality growth which underpinned the company’s achievements in 2016-17,” said managing director Mark Allison.

The results and dividends reflected “a milestone in the company’s progress under the direction of its Eight Point Plan” which was drawn up in 2013-14 as it sold off its non-agribusiness assets and returned to being purely a farm sector player.