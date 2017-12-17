ELDERS WA rural real estate staff got together at Ascot Quay Perth last week for a one-day conference and pre-Christmas buffet dinner.

The occasion provided an opportunity to farewell Malcolm French, who is retiring after 52 years of service to the company, including 24 years in WA.

Elders Real Estate sales executive Jim Sangalli said Mr French was a huge part of Elders’ history and it had been a great privilege to work with him.

“Many people have benefitted over the years from your mentorship and from your expertise,” Mr Sangalli said.

Elders state manager western James Cornish said Mr French had been a wonderful ambassador for the industry and for Elders as a company.

“I have never heard a bad word said about Malcolm and I’m sure that’s because of the way he has embraced all people whether they’re new or experienced, influential or low-key,” Mr Cornish said.

“His principles of professionalism, honesty and confidentiality are second to none.

“If I could choose for my children to work for anyone it would be someone like you Malcolm.”

Mr French acknowledged the wonderful friendship and support he had garnered along the way saying he was Elders through and through.

“It is great to see the company in such good hands and I think you guys are in for good times ahead,” Mr French said.

“I would especially like to thank Jim Sangalli, James Cornish, Tom Russo (Elders Adelaide-based general manager real estate) and my wife Denise who has been with me for the last 44 years.”