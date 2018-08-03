 

Elders looks ahead after a strong year

WENDY GOULD
03 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Elders state livestock manager Geoff Shipp (left) presented Elders Cranbrook agent Clark Skinner with a certificate of appreciation for 20 years of service, watched by zone sales performance manager Ian White.
ELDERS senior management and staff joined together for their annual livestock and wool conference at the Trade Winds Hotel, Fremantle recently.

State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said the agenda included business updates, a review of the year past, discussion on plans for the year ahead and was a chance to remember absent friends in Ray Norman and John Currie, Albany and Bill Kessell, Bridgetown, colleagues lost during the year.

Mr Shipp also presented Elders Cranbrook agent Clark Skinner with a certificate of appreciation for 20 years’ service to the company and Mr Skinner responded saying it had been a great journey.

“I started when I was 17 thanks to Alec Williams who gave me a job,” Mr Skinner said.

“We used to do three cattle sales in a week, Denmark, Mt Barker and Albany and I reckon I was given most of the driving, thanks Alec.

“I got my (drivers) licence soon after,” he joked.

“Then I went to Bunbury as a trainee where I worked with the likes of Geoff Shipp and Doug Slater and stayed with (the late) John Bray.

“I was devastated when I was posted to Esperance but it was the best thing I ever did.

“We’ve had some tough years in livestock and there were times when the cropping or merch side of the business looked more attractive, but you’ve gotta stick with it and things are pretty good for livestock now.

“And if you stay loyal to your company the rewards are good too,” Mr Skinner said.

