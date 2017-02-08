SORGHUM continues to trade at a premium to white grain, such as barley and wheat, in the lead-up to the southern Queensland sorghum harvest.

Depleted, drought-impacted production and demand from the ethanol sector, in particular the bio-refinery at Dalby has kept the market at around $235 a tonne delivered Brisbane or $205/t delivered Dalby.

This compares favourably to ASW wheat, which is around $195/t delivered Dalby, while feed barley is at another discount again at $185/t Dalby.

Mark Best, senior sorghum trader with Nidera, said the significant year-on-year reduction in sorghum hectares, combined with the poor season expected through much of the Darling Downs had kept a sorghum premium.

However, he said this reflected a localised premium and added at current values would struggle to be competitive on the world market.

"We've seen that in sluggish export sales, there may be some sorghum go out in containers to meet the Chinese alcohol market, for use to make the Chinese spirit baijiu, but bulk shipments will not be economic at these prices," Mr Best said.

He added strong winter crop production meant eastern Australia had plenty of feed grain available.

"Many feeder operations are already on a white grain ration."

Jimbour, near Dalby, farmer John Alexander said he was expecting a disappointing sorghum harvest.

"It is not looking good, I'd expect the better varieties to maybe get up around the three tonne to the hectare mark.

"There is some grain out there but it certainly won't be that exciting.

"There are some fairly bad patches throughout the Darling Downs."

He said he would look to sell his sorghum quickly.

"At present the refinery is still buying sorghum and that probably looks a good option given the amount of other feed grain around."

Mr Best said there was a good amount of feed grain stored in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, meaning freight costs would not be excessive into feedlot operations in Queensland.

In terms of the upcoming sorghum crop he said while production would be well down year on year there would still be reasonable tonnage of the summer grain available.

"It has been a real mixed bag, some places have managed to get under consistent rainfall and others haven't, but there are unlikely to be too many non-harvested areas.

"Along the Queensland border and into northern New South Wales crop condition is better, while we are only mid-way through the central Queensland planting window."