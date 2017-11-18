 

Experienced hand joins Primaries team

COURTNEY WALSH
18 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Mark Mahney
Mark Mahney

PRIMARIES has welcomed a new face to its livestock team, but he’s an experienced hand in the WA livestock industry.

Mark Mahney has just joined the company and is headed back to his old stomping ground of Williams and surrounding districts, including Narrogin and Boddington, where he is working on rekindling and enhancing relationships built during his time in the area wearing a different coloured shirt.

“I’ve been involved in the agricultural industry and rural business for many years, including 20 years in livestock roles at another company,” Mr Mahney said.

“I went into insurance at Ruralco for a couple of years but when this opportunity came up at Primaries to go back into livestock, I took the chance to go back into what I know and enjoy.”

Mr Mahney said he was settling back into the role nicely.

“It’s great to be back in a familiar role, catching up with old friends, peers and clients,” he said.

“I look forward to building on the work I did in the area before and continuing to assist and add value to the businesses of the people I deal with.”

Mr Mahney said it was an exciting time to be getting back into the livestock game.

“There’s a lot of market enthusiasm out there and with wool prices, in particular, where they are, I think the future for the industry looks positive.”

Primaries livestock manager Paul Mahony said he was pleased to welcome Mr Mahney to the team.

“Mark is obviously a very experienced livestock agent and will bring great substance to our livestock team in the Great Southern,” Mr Mahony said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him go to work providing a personal and professional service to growers in the Williams area and surrounding districts.

“He’s settled in well to our team here at Primaries and we look forward to working with him well into the future.”

If you would like to get in touch, contact Mark Mahney on 0427 996 629

FarmWeekly
Courtney Walsh

Courtney Walsh

Courtney Walsh is a livestock journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables