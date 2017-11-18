PRIMARIES has welcomed a new face to its livestock team, but he’s an experienced hand in the WA livestock industry.

Mark Mahney has just joined the company and is headed back to his old stomping ground of Williams and surrounding districts, including Narrogin and Boddington, where he is working on rekindling and enhancing relationships built during his time in the area wearing a different coloured shirt.

“I’ve been involved in the agricultural industry and rural business for many years, including 20 years in livestock roles at another company,” Mr Mahney said.

“I went into insurance at Ruralco for a couple of years but when this opportunity came up at Primaries to go back into livestock, I took the chance to go back into what I know and enjoy.”

Mr Mahney said he was settling back into the role nicely.

“It’s great to be back in a familiar role, catching up with old friends, peers and clients,” he said.

“I look forward to building on the work I did in the area before and continuing to assist and add value to the businesses of the people I deal with.”

Mr Mahney said it was an exciting time to be getting back into the livestock game.

“There’s a lot of market enthusiasm out there and with wool prices, in particular, where they are, I think the future for the industry looks positive.”

Primaries livestock manager Paul Mahony said he was pleased to welcome Mr Mahney to the team.

“Mark is obviously a very experienced livestock agent and will bring great substance to our livestock team in the Great Southern,” Mr Mahony said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him go to work providing a personal and professional service to growers in the Williams area and surrounding districts.

“He’s settled in well to our team here at Primaries and we look forward to working with him well into the future.”

If you would like to get in touch, contact Mark Mahney on 0427 996 629