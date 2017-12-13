For many the fear of rising farm debt and even the slightest lift in interest rates has an apprehension ranking on a scale similar to drought, bushfires, the collapse of wool’s reserve price scheme, or a live cattle export ban.

Debt is generally an ever-present and sizeable fact of farming life, and sleeplessness.

Our national rural debt doubled to more than $20 billion in 1990s, and since the start of the new century has blown out by a further 230 per cent.

There are now about 67 billion reasons to be wary about Australia’s escalating agriculture sector borrowing levels.

However, despite record low official Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rates for the past few years, bank lending growth to pay for farm sector investments and surging rural production activity has actually been relatively modest, growing at only 1pc in 2014, 4pc in 2015 and 3pc last year.

Today’s $67b debt also compares fairly conservatively with Canadian farmers’ $91b – up 7.5pc for the year in 2016 (and that did not include farm household borrowings such as car loans).

Our rural debt figures look even more prudent when compared with Australia’s national credit card bill, and the sort of money we routinely pay every year on credit card interest charges.

Latest RBA figures show Australians owe about $51.4b on their credit cards.

That’s roughly only about $16b less than the entire agriculture sector loan book.

On average a reasonable portion of those credit card accounts are repaid every month, but about $31.4b is still accumulating interest at borrowing rates generally well above farm or home loan lending rates.

According to financial industry analyst, Canstar, the average non-rewards credit card interest rate is about 14pc.

That means our ongoing credit card debts attract an average interest bill of around $4.5b a year, or just over $12 million each day.

Shoppers are quite likely to be paying an average 20pc interest for their discretionary spending because they use a rewards card – that’s about 15pc more than the going mortgage rate