 

Farmanco appoints new agronomist

14 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Peter Borstel is Farmanco's agronomist for the Dowerin and Goomalling regions and out to Kalannie.
Peter Borstel is Farmanco's agronomist for the Dowerin and Goomalling regions and out to Kalannie.

AGRONOMIST and dryland farming specialist Peter Borstel has been appointed Farmanco’s man for the northern cropping areas.

Already well known to farmers throughout the Moora region through an almost 19-year association as a founding owner of The Farm Shop WA, Mr Borstel joined the Farmanco agronomy team in March.

He has been working out of the Farmanco Mundaring office but last week it announced he will be servicing clients in the Dowerin and Goomalling regions and across to Kalannie.

Farmanco has not had an agronomist in that area for some time.

His advice will cover all aspects of farm agronomic programs, from initial paddock-by-paddock planning, to nutritional advice, in-crop inspections and end-of-year analysis.

His wealth of knowledge about dryland farming includes the introduction of Spray.Seed and minimum tillage practices in the early 1980s and extensive experience in pesticides, pastures and varieties and crop nutrition.

He can offer clients up-to-date, sound, cost-effective advice on maximising gross profit and minimising risk over a cropping program.

“I have always enjoyed working with farmers in low to moderate rainfall zones and therefore being a Dowerin-centric agronomist is perfect,” Mr Borstel said.

“It presents a challenge to maximise gross profit in a low input farming system.

“The chance to work with the group of professional management and agronomy people within Farmanco, has rekindled my desire to tackle a new career.”

One area he believes he can offer clients value is in rationalising pesticide use.

He said too many growers are pushed towards high-cost weed eradication programs, rather than more cost-effective weed management programs.

Despite more than 30 years in the business of agriculture, he is still learning new ways.

“The support the Farmanco team has offered makes the transition from commercial to independent agronomic adviser easy,” he said.

More information: Contact Peter Borstel on 0427 427 492 or pborstel@ farmanco.com.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables