AGRONOMIST and dryland farming specialist Peter Borstel has been appointed Farmanco’s man for the northern cropping areas.

Already well known to farmers throughout the Moora region through an almost 19-year association as a founding owner of The Farm Shop WA, Mr Borstel joined the Farmanco agronomy team in March.

He has been working out of the Farmanco Mundaring office but last week it announced he will be servicing clients in the Dowerin and Goomalling regions and across to Kalannie.

Farmanco has not had an agronomist in that area for some time.

His advice will cover all aspects of farm agronomic programs, from initial paddock-by-paddock planning, to nutritional advice, in-crop inspections and end-of-year analysis.

His wealth of knowledge about dryland farming includes the introduction of Spray.Seed and minimum tillage practices in the early 1980s and extensive experience in pesticides, pastures and varieties and crop nutrition.

He can offer clients up-to-date, sound, cost-effective advice on maximising gross profit and minimising risk over a cropping program.

“I have always enjoyed working with farmers in low to moderate rainfall zones and therefore being a Dowerin-centric agronomist is perfect,” Mr Borstel said.

“It presents a challenge to maximise gross profit in a low input farming system.

“The chance to work with the group of professional management and agronomy people within Farmanco, has rekindled my desire to tackle a new career.”

One area he believes he can offer clients value is in rationalising pesticide use.

He said too many growers are pushed towards high-cost weed eradication programs, rather than more cost-effective weed management programs.

Despite more than 30 years in the business of agriculture, he is still learning new ways.

“The support the Farmanco team has offered makes the transition from commercial to independent agronomic adviser easy,” he said.

More information: Contact Peter Borstel on 0427 427 492 or pborstel@ farmanco.com.au