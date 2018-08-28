DESPITE a successful trip to Canberra last week for a dozen WA farmers seeking to expand the terms of reference to the Banking Royal Commission, a petition has been organised to lobby Governor General Peter Cosgrove for changes to the inquiry, after the Federal government said it was happy with the way it was going.

On August 14, about 150 people gathered at the main committee room of Parliament House in Canberra where Bob Katter’s Australia Party senator Fraser Anning presided over a meeting that saw 35 stories presented by the victims of a financial service provider.

After hearing the evidence, Mr Anning rushed a motion before the Senate which received unanimous support.

Mr Anning said the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry had received more than 6800 submissions from across the country.

He said the royal commission was underfunded and did not have adequate time to hear submissions from many regional farmers and its terms of reference excluded “receivers, administrators and insolvency professionals who often act unconscionably and unethically towards farmers”.

Mr Anning called on the government to “facilitate the amendment of the letters patent to include examination of the conduct of administrators, receivers, controllers, restructuring advisors, turnaround advisers, pre-insolvency advisors or insolvency practitioners, particularly when these entities act against farmers”.

There was also a need to “facilitate the amendment of the letters patent to include the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation”, as well as to include “the dispute resolution process of financial service entities”.

“Extend the final reporting period by 12 months to enable the commission to hear more submissions and increase funding to the royal commission to enable it to hear more submissions,” Mr Anning said.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, senator James McGrath, said that while established by the government, the royal commission was independent of government and “the specific matters that the commission may decide to examine will be the commission’s alone”.