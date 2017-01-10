 

Fire fails to dent farm optimism

COURTNEY WALSH
10 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Waroona producer Steve Pinzone.
Waroona producer Steve Pinzone.

ALMOST a year ago to the day, Steve Pinzone's entire Yarloop property burnt to the ground.

Every fence needed replacing, sheds needed to be rebuilt and stored feed had gone up in smoke.

Almost 80 hectares of the 115ha property had to be dragged and re-seeded and 16 of the 80 heavily pregnant Angus-Friesian breeders on the farm that day had to be put down due to smoke inhalation and burnt feet.

But a year on, the ryegrass is high, the clover looks fantastic, there is a surplus of hay and silage and you wouldn't know the calm cattle in the paddock had lived through the trauma of the fire which decimated the town of Yarloop only six kilometres away.

The Pinzone family has been farming in the Yarloop and Waroona area for the past 48 years.

After making the move from dairy to beef 11 years ago, Steve said the Angus-Friesian cross breeders were the starting point.

"We run two properties, my parents' place in Waroona, where we run 50 purebred Angus breeders and here in Yarloop, where we run about 70 head of Angus-Friesian breeders," Steve said.

"The Angus-Friesians are mated to Charolais bulls which I source from the local bull sales when I need.

"At the moment we have two Charolais bulls and they're working really well.

"The Angus-Friesian cows have a big frame and plenty of milk, so I didn't want to use Angus bulls over them and get a small calf.

"The idea was to make them work a bit harder to rear the bigger calves a Charolais bull throws.

"The results have been good and we haven't had any problems with calving.

"I reckon we're getting probably at least an extra 20 kilograms out of them."

Proving the resilience of the cattle in his herd, Steve said the 2016-drop was in good condition and well raised by the breeders that had been amid the inferno only a month earlier.

"After the fire I brought the vet out to the property to have a look at the cows," he said.

"It was pretty traumatic to see what had happened to the cattle that had been burnt.

"But after the ones that were hurt were put down it was much easier.

"Because I had steel yards we were able to load the cattle and within a week they were all headed to agistment at various properties where they were really well looked after."

The clean up effort lasted a month and it took another month to get the property re-fenced.

While the cattle were gone, Steve took the opportunity to rebuild everything with a few changes here and there.

"I was pretty happy with my paddock configuration but I did add in some more gates in strategic positions," he said.

There's also a bigger and better hay shed, a new driveway and electric fencing - all changes made in order to make operation of the farm easier and more efficient.

"I think I could have just done the bare minimum to be able to get the stock back on the property as soon as possible and chipped away at rebuilding jobs for the next few years," he said.

"But I decided I'd rather get it all done at once, and wanted to have everything finished by the time our second child arrived in May."

The cattle returned to the property in mid-April.

"I couldn't believe Mother Nature," Steve said.

"After the fire, there was absolutely no grass and we had to re-sow the majority of the property, but it all germinated incredibly.

"I don't know if the fire played a role in that or if it was due to the regular rain we had every week from the start of April until mid October, but this has been our best ever grass-growing year.

"I put out fertiliser and lime but I wasn't expecting it to go so well."

On the back of fantastic growing conditions, Steve has been able to completely restock his hay and silage stores with pastures to spare.

"Normally I only cut about 50 acres, but this year I cut about 100 and I still have too much grass," he said.

"The cows are due to drop again next month and I'm going to have to put them on a diet so they're in good calving condition."

Steve sells his calves as vealers to Woolworths and occasionally via the Boyanup saleyards.

"Prices have been fantastic so we're seeing good returns from what we're selling," he said.

"In 2016 we had an order for 44 vealers and they ended up averaging 243 kilograms with a Meat Standards Australia (MSA) index score of 68.

"I was really happy with that result and it was a nice follow up to being made runner-up WA MSA Producer of the Year in April."

For herd replacements, Steve said he normally buys in 10-15 either purebred Angus or Angus-Friesian heifers each year.

"Actually, on the day of the fire, Errol Gairdner from Landmark was supposed to be buying me some PTIC Angus heifers at a sale in Boyanup," Steve said.

"The phone lines weren't working so we were out of touch but he ended up buying me 16 at the sale that day.

"Two hours later the farm burnt down and we lost 16.

"But later on in the year I bought a few more because I ended up with so much grass.

"So it could have been much worse for me.

"Luckily the water tanks didn't burn down, luckily the yards stayed standing, luckily the only shed that didn't burn down was the one with my tractor in it.

"I didn't have insurance on my cattle, so it was hard to lose the ones I did and it was hard to lose the other farm equipment that was destroyed, but I could have lost more.

"It was a terrible experience but it certainly could have been worse and now look at this place - only the burnt trees would tell you there's been a fire here."

So keep an eye out for the smiles in 2017, because fire-affected farmers like Steve Pinzone have bounced back and they're ready for the New Year.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Nothing wrong with raw milk,we were bought up on it, never sick but very healthy Rosie
light grey arrow
An interesting development for some cropping industries. For dryland cereal cropping, where
light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables