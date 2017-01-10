ALMOST a year ago to the day, Steve Pinzone's entire Yarloop property burnt to the ground.

Every fence needed replacing, sheds needed to be rebuilt and stored feed had gone up in smoke.

Almost 80 hectares of the 115ha property had to be dragged and re-seeded and 16 of the 80 heavily pregnant Angus-Friesian breeders on the farm that day had to be put down due to smoke inhalation and burnt feet.

But a year on, the ryegrass is high, the clover looks fantastic, there is a surplus of hay and silage and you wouldn't know the calm cattle in the paddock had lived through the trauma of the fire which decimated the town of Yarloop only six kilometres away.

The Pinzone family has been farming in the Yarloop and Waroona area for the past 48 years.

After making the move from dairy to beef 11 years ago, Steve said the Angus-Friesian cross breeders were the starting point.

"We run two properties, my parents' place in Waroona, where we run 50 purebred Angus breeders and here in Yarloop, where we run about 70 head of Angus-Friesian breeders," Steve said.

"The Angus-Friesians are mated to Charolais bulls which I source from the local bull sales when I need.

"At the moment we have two Charolais bulls and they're working really well.

"The Angus-Friesian cows have a big frame and plenty of milk, so I didn't want to use Angus bulls over them and get a small calf.

"The idea was to make them work a bit harder to rear the bigger calves a Charolais bull throws.

"The results have been good and we haven't had any problems with calving.

"I reckon we're getting probably at least an extra 20 kilograms out of them."

Proving the resilience of the cattle in his herd, Steve said the 2016-drop was in good condition and well raised by the breeders that had been amid the inferno only a month earlier.

"After the fire I brought the vet out to the property to have a look at the cows," he said.

"It was pretty traumatic to see what had happened to the cattle that had been burnt.