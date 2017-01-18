A STUBBLE fire caused by a drone crash near Mogumber last week has raised questions about their use on high-fire danger days.

The fire burned out about 32 hectares of wheat stubble, some pasture and trees along a creek line and destroyed up to two kilometres of fencing on Bob Harridge's Cooinda Park property, 11.5 kilometres east of Mogumber towards New Norcia, on Tuesday.

It is believed to be the first farm fire started in Australia by a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as the Australian Transport Safety Bureau prefers to call them.

Mr Harridge said he had been told the drone was being flown over a neighbouring property about 1.15pm by two men surveying the area.

"Some witnesses saw it come down already in flames," Mr Harridge, 68, said.

"I didn't know anything about it, I was at home in the kitchen when a neighbour rang and said 'what's going on, there's smoke coming from one of your paddocks?'

"I hitched up the (fire) trailer and headed out there to see what had happened."

Mr Harridge said he was quickly joined by neighbours with farm firefighting units.

"There was no sign of the two men or their drone," he said.

"They must have grabbed what was left of it and gone.

"I had no idea how the fire started but a neighbour found bits of it in the paddock.

"It was 300 to 400 metres from where it should have been."

An estimated 20 farm firefighting units and fire trucks and volunteers from Mogumber-Gillingarra, New Norcia and Calingiri bush fire brigades responded on a 38o day.

"When there's a fire at this time of year they're right on to it," Mr Harridge said.

"We were lucky it was the Tuesday, not the Wednesday, because there was no wind on Tuesday, but it would have been a different story on the Wednesday with the gusty wind behind it."

Mr Harridge said the men who were operating the drone had contacted his insurance agent David Stribley of Elders, Moora, and apologised.

Mr Stribley said it was the first time he had heard of a UAV starting a fire on a farm.