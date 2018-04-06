GLOBAL consumer trends in food have a large scale impact on how producers create and market their goods.

At the Inspire Summit 2018, Perth last week, Rabobank senior grains and oilseeds analyst Dr Cheryl Kalisch Gordon questioned the audience on how they needed to position their businesses and themselves to be a part of the future of food.

The United States, China and Japan are all fast-moving consumers of Australian products.

“They are consumers that won’t stay in a job more than two years, so trying to get them to commit to a brand or a way of thinking or deciding is a huge challenge,” Ms Kalisch Gordon said.

The main issue is that science is having a reduced impact on the regulations which is evident all around the world with the consumer demands leading into regulatory impositions.

Cases include humane practices with meat and the impact of chemicals on grains.

“Things that are starting as consumer demands are now being imbedded in regulation around the world, regardless of the accreditation of science that sits behind it,” she said.

“What we are seeing in market trends is happening faster and more broadly due to the use of technology and we have really seen the development of premium markets.”

Ms Kalisch Gordon’s advice was to accept the need for a social licence to operate, not only in the regulatory side of things but in the market side of things.

“We can’t tell consumers that what they want is not okay and we can’t expect them to jump to our side of thinking,” she said.

Supply chains will soon see change, more often than before, which may cause a farming business to change too.

Ms Gordon said some of these things weren’t new, but now changes were happening quicker and more globally.

With data soon to underpin how people manage their farms into the future and how they assure they’re delivering the product that consumers are paying for, block chains will soon be an important element in the industries future as a new way of managing supply chains.