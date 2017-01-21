BARNABY Joyce says a government investment of more than $1 million will help accelerate the detection of potential biosecurity risks like foot-and mouth disease (FMD) that could devastate agricultural industries.

The Federal Agriculture Minister detailed the new funding measure on the weekend and also outlined current statistics on biosecurity control measures.

A wild boar head, bear claw, human skulls, live reptiles and dried spiders were among thousands of items intercepted by Australia's strict biosecurity border controls which resulted in 3500 infringement notices.

The data provided by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources showed 12 million mail items and four million passengers were screened, along with one million cargo consignments assessed in the 2015-16 financial year.

That testing uncovered a range of items that risked Australian biosecurity, including plants and seeds, whole fresh fish, dried lizards, frogs and spiders.

The department said FMD was a highly contagious animal disease that would have severe consequences if introduced into Australia.

An outbreak of FMD in the United Kingdom in 2001 caused losses of more $19 billion while it's estimated a small outbreak in Australia - controlled in three months - could cost around $7.1b but a large 12 month outbreak would cost $16b.

Mr Joyce said the Coalition would inject $1m in new animal health surveillance and aquatic information systems to strengthen Australia's biosecurity, protect the health and well-being of Australian animals and plants and the nation's $57 billion agricultural industries.

He said the government funding would provide better tools to monitor and identify potential biosecurity risks like avian influenza, infectious salmon anaemia or foot-and mouth disease which could "devastate our agricultural industries and threaten our wildlife".

"Projects funded by these grants will speed up our emergency response capability by providing new technology that makes diagnosis quicker and more accurate so that biosecurity authorities can better manage animal diseases, if they make it to our waters and our shores," he said.