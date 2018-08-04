RESEARCH, development and extension (RD+E) specific to WA’s dairy industry has been thrown a two-year financial life line by the State government.

Opening WAFarmers’ annual dairy conference in Busselton last Thursday, Regional Development, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan promised Western Dairy $200,000 over two years to extend the existing RD+E arrangement provided through its Bunbury ‘hub’.

The new funding equates to half the annual amount committed to Western Dairy for the RD+E hub over the past three years under an agreement with the former Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA).

But until Ms MacTiernan’s promise last Thursday there was no State government commitment to any further funding for the hub.

Western Dairy executive members at a business breakfast before the conference privately expressed relief at a late decision by Ms MacTiernan to announce new funding for the hub when she opened the conference.

The previous agreement that provided $600,000 from DAFWA over three years to establish and operate the hub – Dairy Australia contributed $975,000 for the same period – had expired with the end of the 2017-18 financial year.

Created by a strategic alliance between Western Dairy, Dairy Australia and the South West Catchments Council, which accommodates the hub’s three permanent staff in its office and provides administration and human resources support, the hub took over all WA dairy RD+E responsibility from DAFWA in July 2015.

It inherited ongoing major DAFWA research projects investigating herd feeding systems and potassium application rates in the feedbase and Ms MacTiernan acknowledged 12 scientific papers on dairying-related topics had since been published with hub involvement and had attracted international interest.

It also picked up several DAFWA scientists, such as senior research scientist Martin Staines, who had been with DAFWA for 17 years and had a 30-year research career specialising in herd feeding.