HE might only be 16-years-old but fourth-generation farmer Monty House is already reaping the rewards of his first hay crop.

The teenager cropped five small paddocks on his parents' 5774 arable hectare farm near Bruce Rock last season and has 1800 hay bales to show for it.

It was Monty's Friesian-Trakehner gelding 'Black Magic' that inspired him to plant 30 hectares of wheaten hay.

"I have a horse and the oaten hay we bought had gone to seed and it made the horse hot and hard to manage," Monty said.

"It didn't really agree with him and he was wasting a lot.

"There wasn't much Wheaton hay around so I thought, we have the land - maybe I'll grow it.

"It seemed liked the cheaper option and it was a good experiment for me."

Monty sourced 1978 Halberd seed from a neighbour and got to work sowing his crop, with the help of some old machinery.

"I used an old Massey Ferguson Sunshine 500 and an old Ford 4000 to put it in," he said.

"I borrowed a baler and a mower and we bought a rake.

"I was lucky because there was a lot of rain, so it was a good season for hay."

Monty's mother Sheena said the hay bales were of good quality and the family was happy with the results.

"The crop went about three times better than we expected," she said.

"One paddock had a few weeds, two paddocks were really good and we saved two paddocks for seed.

"We don't generally grow hay - we have in the past and we didn't get the moisture we needed, but this year was a wet year so it was great for Monty."

Monty finished harvesting his 10ha seed crop on December 29 and was pleased with its yield of around 2.2 tonne per hectare.

"I was happy with how it grew - it was very tall and had a nice head on it," he said.

"We pulled off about 11 tonnes to put in the silo for seed and delivered about 12 tonne into the bin."

Monty has kept some of his hay for use on the family farm and will sell the rest locally.

"I think we'll hold on to about 1000 bales for the horse and our cows and sell the remaining 800."