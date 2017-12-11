FIRST year agribusiness students could win $5000 for one or two years of their university degree from the 2018 Rural Bank scholarship program.

The scholarship aims to encourage young people to pursue an agriculture career and help ease the pressure of tertiary studies.

Students will have more chances to win the scholarship with an increase from nine positions to 15 next year.

Rural Bank managing director and chief executive officer Alexandra Gartmann said that despite almost 30 per cent of Australians living in regional areas, less than 20pc attended university.

“In some instances, students that do choose to pursue further study are forced to relocate hundreds of kilometres away and are often challenged by simply meeting the cost of tertiary education, in light of adverse seasonal conditions and competing priorities on-farm,” Ms Gartmann said.

Universities Australia data showed that in 2016, 25 to 34-year-olds from the major cities were twice as likely to have a university degree.

Rural Bank’s program makes an effort to bridge this gap by rewarding deserving students for pursuing an ag career, most who also happen to be regional students.

“Through our scholarship program, we are able to play a role in assisting these students to pursue a rewarding career in agriculture by removing some of the barriers they face and ultimately helping to bridge the educational divide in regional Australia,” Ms Gartmann said.

Tristan Clarke, who grew up on a farm in Bolgart, was a scholarship recipient this year and said that it relieved a lot of the burden that first-year country students experienced and helped him network in the agriculture industry.

“A Rural Bank scholarship is much more than a financial assistance package – it’s an opportunity and pathway into a successful career in the industry,” Mr Clarke said.

“Once you have left school, students will realise independence moves to a new level and having financial aid is of huge importance.”

Applications for the scholarship opened on Friday, December 1 and close Monday, January 29, 2018 and to be eligible, applicants must be: