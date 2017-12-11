 

Head start for ag students

MOLLIE TRACEY
11 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Tristan Clarke was one of nine students to win a scholarship in 2017.
Tristan Clarke was one of nine students to win a scholarship in 2017.

FIRST year agribusiness students could win $5000 for one or two years of their university degree from the 2018 Rural Bank scholarship program.

The scholarship aims to encourage young people to pursue an agriculture career and help ease the pressure of tertiary studies.

Students will have more chances to win the scholarship with an increase from nine positions to 15 next year.

Rural Bank managing director and chief executive officer Alexandra Gartmann said that despite almost 30 per cent of Australians living in regional areas, less than 20pc attended university.

“In some instances, students that do choose to pursue further study are forced to relocate hundreds of kilometres away and are often challenged by simply meeting the cost of tertiary education, in light of adverse seasonal conditions and competing priorities on-farm,” Ms Gartmann said.

Universities Australia data showed that in 2016, 25 to 34-year-olds from the major cities were twice as likely to have a university degree.

Rural Bank’s program makes an effort to bridge this gap by rewarding deserving students for pursuing an ag career, most who also happen to be regional students.

“Through our scholarship program, we are able to play a role in assisting these students to pursue a rewarding career in agriculture by removing some of the barriers they face and ultimately helping to bridge the educational divide in regional Australia,” Ms Gartmann said.

Tristan Clarke, who grew up on a farm in Bolgart, was a scholarship recipient this year and said that it relieved a lot of the burden that first-year country students experienced and helped him network in the agriculture industry.

“A Rural Bank scholarship is much more than a financial assistance package – it’s an opportunity and pathway into a successful career in the industry,” Mr Clarke said.

“Once you have left school, students will realise independence moves to a new level and having financial aid is of huge importance.”

Applications for the scholarship opened on Friday, December 1 and close Monday, January 29, 2018 and to be eligible, applicants must be:

p About to commence their first year of undergraduate agribusiness studies or studies that will enable the student to contribute to the Australian agriculture industry (first attendance at an Australian university).

p An Australian citizen or permanent resident.

p Planning to study full-time in 2018 (in an approved Australian university).

p Graduated from secondary school in 2017 or 2016 (took a gap year).

p Be able to demonstrate high academic achievement and community involvement.

p Show a career commitment that will ultimately benefit excellence and leadership in agriculture.

The scholarship awards recipients $5000 for their first year of study and subject to academic performance, can be continued for another year to contribute towards the costs of accommodation, travel, course materials,­­ study equipment and tutoring.

More information: go to ruralbank.com.au/ scholarships

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
thanks for the article. it confirms, sadly that the biggest problem with our wool industry is
light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables