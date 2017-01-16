A PERMANENT head of the Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA) will not be appointed until after the March 11 State election.

The Public Sector Commission (PSC) last week confirmed the selection process to choose a new DAFWA director general to oversee $219 million in annual services provision and total assets of $387m, would not be completed before the election.

The senior public service position was advertised last month as two positions to be served concurrently - DAFWA director general and chief executive officer of the Rural Business Development Corporation (RBDC).

Part of DAFWA, the RBDC administers federal-funded financial support schemes for the farming sector such as the Farm Debt Mediation (WA) Scheme, Drought Concessional Loans Scheme and the Farm Finance Concessional Loans Scheme.

Through the auspices of DAFWA it also provides services to rural industry.

Under the Rural Business Development Corporation Act 2000, DAFWA's director general is appointed RBDC's chief executive officer.

The PSC application and process guide for the positions stated the successful applicant will become a member of the WA government's senior executive service (SES), which includes senior managers holding strategic positions within the WA public sector.

"The SES supports government with a whole-of-government approach to critical management issues, and benefits members with opportunities for mobility and development through broad participation in government," the guide stated.

Applications closed December 19.

The PSC has declined to reveal how many applications it received.

Cabinet effectively has a say on who will be the next DAFWA director general and can choose to over-ride a PSC recommendation on the name to be put forward for the governor to approve.

But caretaker conventions which will come into play when writs for the election are issued, do not allow statutory appointments to be made before the election is decided.

The position of DAFWA director general became vacant more than 10 months ago - in that time three agriculture and food ministers were appointed.