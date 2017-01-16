 

‘Headless’ DAFWA until election

MAL GILL
16 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
A permanent director general of the Department of Agriculture and Food WA, to replace Rob Delane (pictured) who left 10 months ago, will not be appointed before the March 11 State election.
A permanent director general of the Department of Agriculture and Food WA, to replace Rob Delane (pictured) who left 10 months ago, will not be appointed before the March 11 State election.

A PERMANENT head of the Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA) will not be appointed until after the March 11 State election.

The Public Sector Commission (PSC) last week confirmed the selection process to choose a new DAFWA director general to oversee $219 million in annual services provision and total assets of $387m, would not be completed before the election.

The senior public service position was advertised last month as two positions to be served concurrently - DAFWA director general and chief executive officer of the Rural Business Development Corporation (RBDC).

Part of DAFWA, the RBDC administers federal-funded financial support schemes for the farming sector such as the Farm Debt Mediation (WA) Scheme, Drought Concessional Loans Scheme and the Farm Finance Concessional Loans Scheme.

Through the auspices of DAFWA it also provides services to rural industry.

Under the Rural Business Development Corporation Act 2000, DAFWA's director general is appointed RBDC's chief executive officer.

The PSC application and process guide for the positions stated the successful applicant will become a member of the WA government's senior executive service (SES), which includes senior managers holding strategic positions within the WA public sector.

"The SES supports government with a whole-of-government approach to critical management issues, and benefits members with opportunities for mobility and development through broad participation in government," the guide stated.

Applications closed December 19.

The PSC has declined to reveal how many applications it received.

Cabinet effectively has a say on who will be the next DAFWA director general and can choose to over-ride a PSC recommendation on the name to be put forward for the governor to approve.

But caretaker conventions which will come into play when writs for the election are issued, do not allow statutory appointments to be made before the election is decided.

The position of DAFWA director general became vacant more than 10 months ago - in that time three agriculture and food ministers were appointed.

Ken Baston was still the minister last March when Premier Colin Barnett, who is also State Development Minister, plucked former director general Rob Delane out of DAFWA.

Mr Delane was transferred to the State development department under Mr Barnett as special adviser on agribusiness expansion.

At the time, Mr Delane had headed DAFWA for almost six years and had recently signed a five-year extension of his contract.

In that time he had overseen a downsizing of DAFWA staff levels by about one third to 997 full-time equivalent positions.

There were mutterings from some cabinet members from rural constituencies who were pleased to see him leave DAFWA.

They were said to be unhappy with the cuts and privately accused Mr Delane of standing by while the organisation - particularly its research capacity - was "gutted".

Dean Nalder has since come and gone in 173 days as agriculture and food minister.

Mark Lewis has the role.

In November, Mr Lewis told the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants' WA Outlook conference on new technology, he hoped to have the permanent director general position sorted as soon as possible as part of his plan to make DAFWA more relevant and important to the State.

"Watch this space," Mr Lewis advised conference attendees.

An "authorised" response by the PSC to questions submitted by Farm Weekly stated the selection process for the director general and chief executive positions could involve appointment of a panel to assess candidates, conduct interviews, check referees and verify qualifications.

The selection panel would then advise the Public Sector Commissioner Mal Wauchope on suitable applicants.

The commissioner would then liaise with Mr Lewis and possibly Treasurer Mike Nahan who has responsibilities in relation to the support schemes administered by the RBDC.

The commissioner facilitates the appointments by making a recommendation to the governor.

Before the recommendation is sent to the governor the proposed appointment is referred to cabinet for its approval.

"Ultimately, the preferred candidate is selected by cabinet and is subject to approval by the governor in Executive Council," the PSC response stated.

Under the Public Sector Management Act 1994, the director general position is contracted for up to five years and the contract takes effect from the date of the governor's approval.

Since Mr Delane moved to State development, DAFWA's acting director general has been Mark Webb who was chief executive officer of the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority for 12 years.

Mr Webb, who has a degree in agricultural science from the University of WA and completed post-graduate studies at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, previously worked for DAFWA for about 15 years in South Perth, Manjimup, Kununurra and Albany.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Dempsters career is on the line, not because anyone doubts his experience, its because members
light grey arrow
It is unfortunate that most urban voters are either unaware of or simply don't care about this
light grey arrow
"Ambition" to get to $10 rebate by 2020. How about we are making strategic decisions to achieve
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables