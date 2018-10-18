 

Industry drills down on consumer demand

RACHEL CLARKE
18 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy said consumer demand was changing in advanced economies.
FUTURE marketing of Australian produce will be defined by two separate economies, emerging and advanced, according to Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy.

Mr Lefroy, who spoke at the recent Liebe Spring Field Day and the Dowerin Women In Farming Enterprises (WIFE) events, said global markets and consumer demand were both changing.

“I am here to talk about how the consumer we are producing food for is changing, both in emerging and advanced economies, and how you as growers can adopt to the changes,” Mr Lefroy said.

“Consumer demands are changing and technologies like blockchain will be enhancing the farmers’ ability to meet changing consumer demands in the future.”

Mr Lefroy said his role at Rabobank was essentially to work within the global team, understand what was happening in the global markets and take that back to what we are seeing locally, delivering an actionable insight at the farmgate.

In emerging economies the priority of the supply chain can be different with a concentration of demand growth.

“If we have a look at the net trade for food, countries like Australia produce more food and countries in emerging economies are demanding more food,” Mr Lefroy said.

“We are going to see food travelling a lot further distances and over more borders and into less developed supply chains.”

Looking at the population growth to 2030, Mr Lefroy said going forward, the Asia-Pacific region would be a major opportunity for Australia.

Some emerging economies will prioritise food security, food safety, food preparation and delivery compared to an advanced economy which has a level of certainty when it comes to food supply.

“In advanced economies we have the consumer changing,” he said.

“The consumer has more disposable income to buy premium food of what they want to eat and align their values and attributes with the food they want.

“They have more information to make their food decisions on, such as blogs and the internet.”

Mr Lefroy said there were also more influences in advanced economies such as Facebook and Instagram.

“The consumer has more choice, such as online shopping,” he said.

“If I walk into a store as a consumer, the options available are what I have in front of me.

“But if I am online I have a much wider array of products that I can choose and I have more opportunity to buy food that is inline with my attributes and the values I have as a consumer.”

However Mr Lefroy warned although the consumer had more access to information, they also had less knowledge.

“So while they have more information to make decisions on their food purchases – they have less knowledge about how their food is produced and where it comes from,” he said.

As a result we see premiums on things and food products which carry the label of eco-friendly and brands that align themselves with animal welfare.

Products that align themselves with fair trade, sustainability and ensuring everyone in the supply chain is getting their fair share and also providence, being able to prove the origin of that product.

Mr Lefroy said in developed economies, there was a growing importance on social licence and having the wider public on board, accepting what growers were producing and how they were producing it.

“Social media is giving everyone a single voice, everyone has an equal amount of voice online,” he said.

Recent examples include the glyphosate debate, genetically modified crops and live export, where the social licence falls back onto the grower and their responsibility to meet the needs, not only in emerging economies but in the current advanced economies such as Australia.

