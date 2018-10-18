FUTURE marketing of Australian produce will be defined by two separate economies, emerging and advanced, according to Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy.

Mr Lefroy, who spoke at the recent Liebe Spring Field Day and the Dowerin Women In Farming Enterprises (WIFE) events, said global markets and consumer demand were both changing.

“I am here to talk about how the consumer we are producing food for is changing, both in emerging and advanced economies, and how you as growers can adopt to the changes,” Mr Lefroy said.

“Consumer demands are changing and technologies like blockchain will be enhancing the farmers’ ability to meet changing consumer demands in the future.”

Mr Lefroy said his role at Rabobank was essentially to work within the global team, understand what was happening in the global markets and take that back to what we are seeing locally, delivering an actionable insight at the farmgate.

In emerging economies the priority of the supply chain can be different with a concentration of demand growth.

“If we have a look at the net trade for food, countries like Australia produce more food and countries in emerging economies are demanding more food,” Mr Lefroy said.

“We are going to see food travelling a lot further distances and over more borders and into less developed supply chains.”

Looking at the population growth to 2030, Mr Lefroy said going forward, the Asia-Pacific region would be a major opportunity for Australia.

Some emerging economies will prioritise food security, food safety, food preparation and delivery compared to an advanced economy which has a level of certainty when it comes to food supply.

“In advanced economies we have the consumer changing,” he said.

“The consumer has more disposable income to buy premium food of what they want to eat and align their values and attributes with the food they want.

“They have more information to make their food decisions on, such as blogs and the internet.”