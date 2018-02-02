A GREAT opportunity for farming families to expand and diversify their businesses will exist as a significant amount of assets are passed onto the next generation when the baby boomers retire in the next decade.

That’s the view of 2016 Nuffield Scholar, James Dempster, who was supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) to research the successful expansion of family farms around the world and to determine whether those expansion plans could be leveraged by off-farm investors.

As a family business the Dempsters operate a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise on 6200 hectares, a combination of owned and leased land, at Mingenew.

James and his wife Fiona, brother Tim and his partner Chela and parents Phil and Liz, who are in Dongara but still involved with the farm, work together cropping 5200ha of wheat, lupins and canola as well as running 1500 Merino ewes.

Mr Dempster said the business had undergone significant change over the past 10 years, shifting its focus from livestock to cropping to deliver increased profitability.

The Nuffield study topic was prompted by the family’s succession story with parents Liz and Phil retiring and moving off-farm, which meant adding a superannuation fund and transferring management to James and Tim, who both started their own families in recent years.

Having visited farms in North and South America, Europe and New Zealand, Mr Dempster’s report looks into some of the world’s best and most innovative examples of farm ownership, leasing and funding models.

He hoped what he had learnt could be applied by other broadacre farmers in WA who, like him, are faced with a similar challenge to “go bigger” so as to achieve better farm profitability.

“Farmers are becoming increasingly focused on the costs of production,” Mr Dempster said.

“This is compounded by climatic and price volatility in addition to the general cost of inputs and machinery.

“Research shows that expansion can play a key role in easing these pressures and boosting efficiencies on farm – but it’s not always an easy road, particularly for young farmers.