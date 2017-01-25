 

Innovative ideas in #harvesthack comp

The winning #harvesthacl entry from Jim Heal - rigging up a spray tank between the tractor and chaser bin to keep the chaser bin driver busy and the weeds at bay.
A SPRAY tank hooked up to the chaser bin tractor has been announced the winner of CBH's "Harvest Hack" competition.

The competition ran during the harvest on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, with the inventive winner taking home a $500 Crown voucher.

Three Springs grower Jim Heal took out the award for his ingenious harvest hack, which he said was thought up as a way of keeping the chaser bin driver busy in between loads.

"I think while I was driving the header one day I was sick of seeing the chaser bin driver with his feet up on the steering wheel reading magazines. while I was working so I thought I'd fix that,"he said.

The 'fix' turned out to be a modified spray tank fitted between the chaser bin and the chaser bin tractor.

"It's a three-point linkage sprayer I picked up and just took the wings off and put a hydraulic pump on it, and then ran a hose to the front of the tractor with a firebreak nozzle,"Jim said.

"I've mixed in the red dye with the glyphosate so you could see where you'd sprayed so you wouldn't respray."

A second notable entry from Jim was including contact details and crop type and variety on the chaser bin - in easy reach for contract truckies during harvest.

Other notable mentions include using a "duster buster" in the header cab to keep the dust (and flies away), emergency contact information at hand in all harvest vehicles in case of fire and some bush mechanics skills combined with recycling.

