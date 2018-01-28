AFTER 13 years at the helm of the Interflour Group, Greg Harvey has resigned from his post as the company’s managing director and chief executive.

Interflour’s chief strategy officer Avi Fintz will take the reins from Mr Harvey from March 9, as Mr Harvey returns to Perth to be closer to his family.

Interflour is a joint venture between the CBH Group and Indonesia’s Salim Group, established in 2005 with the acquisition of six flour mills in Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The Group has since doubled its facilities – including acquisitions in Turkey and the Philippines – and has also diversified into malt production.

Mr Fintz joined the Interflour Group in May 2013 and has since been responsible for spearheading the group’s strategic and business development functions.

Prior to joining Interflour Group, Mr Fintz was head of strategic investments at Ronly and executive director of Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs where he originated, negotiated and structured investments in excess of $2 billion across a variety of capital structures within several industries including retail, real estate and commodities.

Since joining the team he has successfully led the consolidation of the Interflour Group of companies, joint venture partnership in the Philippines and acquisition of a flour milling company in Indonesia.

Mr Harvey said he was confident Interflour’s new leadership team would be left in a strong position under Mr Fintz.

“It makes it a whole lot easier knowing that Interflour is in very capable hands with a leadership team across the region with strong experience and outstanding dedication to our customers and business partners,” Mr Harvey said.

“Avi and I will work together, as we have done for many years, to ensure a smooth transition.

“He (Mr Fintz) has developed a deep understanding of the business and connection with our customers and business partners.

“As the head of strategy and business development for almost five years, Avi has a strong appreciation for the complexity of our business – I have every confidence in his ability to carry this business forward from strength to strength.”