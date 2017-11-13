A NEW form of crop income protection launched by Landmark recently is set to change the mood of farming, by potentially relieving the pressure associated with trying to grow a successful crop every year against the vagaries of market trends and weather events.

The product, which focuses on wheat, barley and canola crops, is being offered by Landmark through insurer WFI and its parent company IAG, Australia’s largest insurer.

Speaking at an invitation-only soft launch for growers and industry professionals in Subiaco recently IAG/WFI national portfolio manager – rural insurance Phil Heath said in acknowledgement of the high rates of depression and suicide in farming communities, and in alignment with his company’s desire to do something about it, they had been delighted to work with WFI and pilot farmers on this product which could directly reduce stress levels.

Mr Heath said Landmark’s resulting Crop Income Protection (CIP) package allowed growers to insure by variety, all or part of a crop with yields based on the property’s five year average and an assumption of four good years and one bad year in that period.

“Unlike a lot of other insurers we don’t require your annual P & L statements, just proof of your average yields over the past five years,” Mr Heath said.

“Once we have this information we can, via our app, give you a free quote in 15 to 30 minutes.”

Participating growers will be insured for a guaranteed yield which includes cover for weather events such as frost, fire, flood, drought and hail, even insect attack and more.

In the event of a claim the insurer would pay out any deficit to the guaranteed yield versus the achieved yield.

Mr Heath said the system relied on geographic diversity and there was limited capacity in each of the designated shires with a fixed-dollar amount allocated to each shire for take-up on a strictly first-in, first-served basis.

“This dollar amount varies from shire to shire and may vary from year to year but it is a finite amount and once the quota in any given shire is used up in any given year then that is it,” Mr Heath said.