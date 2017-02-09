CBH director incumbent Vern Dempster is expecting the upcoming CBH District 2 election to be close as the deadline for votes closes on February 20.

Mr Dempster, who is standing against Cunderdin grower Stuart Mussared, said he expected the results to be a "line ball".

"I think Stuart has done very well and got his name out there, it could go either way," Mr Dempster said.

He said during the election process a number of issues had been raised with him by growers in regards to CBH's investments, including its fertiliser business, its 50 per cent in flour mill company Interflour and Blue Lake Milling.

In the 2015-2016 financial year, Blue Lake Milling recorded a $2.4 million profit, Interflour generated a $300,000 profit while CBH's fertiliser business recorded a $1.7m loss.

"The return on these investments has attracted a bit of criticism and that some of them don't return well," he said.

"While Interflour for example made a very small profit this year over its 10-year period I think the return on its internal rate of return is about 10pc.

"The investment in fertiliser seems to have also struck a chord with some people.

"It wasn't a big investment from CBH's point of view and we've made a small loss but the management is still learning about it.

"It is hard to demonstrate to members that you've saved them money by being in it, but I think we have."

Mr Dempster said growers had also expressed frustration at not being able to vote directly on the Australian Grains Champion proposal that was put forward last year.

"On the face of it, it's easy to say to put it out for a grower decision but if you did that to every offer that came along, whether it was a good offer or a bad offer, that would be essentially saying that CBH is for sale and that we're going to present all offers," he said.

"If it's an offer that's not up to scratch I don't know why you would put it to a vote."

This was been the issue for Mr Mussared who has been critical of the board's decision not to put the AGC proposal to a vote with growers.