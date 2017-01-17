AUSTRALIA's first seabound live cattle shipments to Chinese meatworks are expected to be on the water within weeks.

The breakthrough follows the first few air-freighted consignments in 2015 and 2016 when farm services company Elders opened the new live export market, followed by Ruralco's Frontier International.

Elders' North Australia Cattle Company (NACC) is now sourcing up to 1600 Angus cattle for departure from Victoria by late January or early February bound for northern China.

West Australian-based exporter, Wellard, is also poised to start regular shipments of slaughter cattle to a northern China abattoir specifically rebuilt to meet strict protocols for cattle sourced from Australia only.

Four Australian exporters are understood to have Australian government approval to send stock to China under the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).

Wellard, which confirmed it has submitted several different China market ESCAS applications, is understood to be looking at an initial shipment of up to about 3000 yearling cattle from south-eastern Australia, also likely to be sailing from Portland in Victoria.

Regular Wellard shipments are expected to grow to about 6000 or more, with the big exporter aiming to run its livestock ships Ocean Outback and Ocean Swagman to China at least monthly by year's end.

The Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) is anticipating future stock for the China trade will depart from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and even New South Wales if loading and holding infrastructure, plus water and feed delivery facilities, are set up.

Ships leaving a New South Wales' berth at Port Kembla would shave valuable sailing time from the 28-day journey from southern Australia.

Exporters suggest Chinese demand for live cattle for immediate processing (within two weeks of arrival) could see up to 150,000 shipped there in 2017, and more next year.

British or European breed cattle in "finished" condition, weighing about 450 to 500 kilograms are on the Chinese processor's menu.