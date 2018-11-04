THE distraction of sheep has delayed harvest preparations for Dandaragan farmer Peter Negus, who has spent the past month shearing, weaning, selling old ewes and buying rams.

With 5500 breeding ewes, 4500 Merinos and 1000 cross breds, Mr Negus keeps busy trying to manage both programs and had little time to get ready for harvest 2018.

“We have just finished weaning all of our Merino lambs and we have been shearing cross-bred lambs with some shearing still to be finished,” Mr Negus said.

“All the sheep work has stopped us getting ready for harvest and we should get going this week if everything goes to plan.”

Mr Negus purchased nine Border Leicester rams last week which took out a few days of harvest preparation by the time they were tagged and treated.

“I’m into Border Leicester ewe lambs and I breed them up for the Eastern States market,” he said.

Mr Negus said they were very easy to breed and when he sent his first-cross ewe lambs east, there were always plenty of buyers.

“This year I would have got $9 per kilogram compared to $6/kg here,” he said.

“It’s easy cross breeding to get rid of the lambs and the market over there takes them at any size.”

Mr Negus is very happy with his venture into Border Leicesters, although wished he was closer to being ready for harvest.

“This year I thought I had heaps of time because of how the season was shaping up, but with a dry spring, the season came to an end a lot faster than anticipated and everything came to a head at once,” he said.

When Farm Weekly visited the property Mr Negus was preparing to fit a new “diff” into the tractor used to tow the chaser bin.

Waiting for a part to arrive from interstate, he sourced a second-hand one just in time.

The mechanic was scheduled to visit the property at the end of last week to pull the old one out and replace it with the new one, taking up important time.

Mr Negus tipped harvest would probably start this week if everything went to plan, with canola swathed two weeks ago.