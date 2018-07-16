 

Lock new APL chair

AIDAN SMITH
16 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
David Lock is the new director and board chairman of Australian Pork Limited.
David Lock is the new director and board chairman of Australian Pork Limited.

AUSTRALIA Pork Limited (APL) has a new director and board chairman in David Lock.

Mr Lock fills the positions of Enzo Allara, who resigned after 13 years in the role.

His appointment as director and chairman will be ratified at the industry’s general meeting in November 2018.

The original announcement was made to a group of delegates before the 2018 Pan Pacific Pork Expo which was held at the end of May at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland.

Mr Lock asked Farm Weekly not to report on it until it was confirmed by APL.

He more than 13 years’ experience in executive roles, including as former chief executive officer of the Craig Mostyn Group (CMG) and holds a few positions within the agricultural industry, including chairman of the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority, Mareterram Limited and deputy chairman of Water Corporation.

He also has other non-executive roles.

The appointment will make him the second WA-based industry person on the APL board – with David Plant, Harvey Pork Gourmet Foods director, also on the board.

Mr Lock said he would continue the hard work that Mr Allara began and work with industry to improve it for the future.

“The pork industry in Australia is experiencing very challenging times,” Mr Lock said.

“My role and the role of APL, is to listen to producers and work with them to try to improve the industry in the short-term and to position it to be successful in the longer term.

“I am looking forward to meeting all stakeholders and working with them, the board and APL to deliver a great future for the industry.”

Mr Allara held the specialist director position since 2004 and was involved with the food and grocery industries in Australia and internationally for more than 40 years.

APL chief executive officer Andrew Spencer said Mr Allara’s contribution to the Australia pork industry had been “phenomenal”.

“His commitment to our producers is to be commended and his patience and wisdom on the board will be missed as we enter this new era,” Mr Spencer said.

Mr Lock has a history as a chartered accountant in previous roles including chief financial officer with CMG and more than a decade in Sydney, Canada and the United Kingdom, with one of the world’s leading accountancy and business advisory firms.

