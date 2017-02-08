WHILE the pulse industry has generated headlines with the rampant success of the chickpea and lentil sectors in the past two years, faba bean prices have fallen off the edge of a cliff.

After trading at around $550 a tonne last year, this year farmers are faced with a cash price of just $230 a tonne on average, a collapse of nearly 60 per cent.

Generally, the accepted cost of production for faba beans is around $250/t, meaning farmers are generally refusing to sell at current values.

There have also been reports of a lack of liquidity in the market, with farmers unable to source a price at all on certain days.

Field peas are marginally better at around $320/t, but farmers are also finding them difficult to sell.

It has raised the possibility of using the legumes to value-add livestock, but with store sheep and cattle prices so high it is likely to only be an option for those with animals already on the books.

Callum Downs analyst Malcolm Bartholomaeus said some farmers would store the beans for livestock use but said others would sell if there was a small improvement in values.

Pulse Australia chairman Ron Storey said farmers faced an easy decision in selling chickpeas and lentils to generate cash flow, but had a more difficult task marketing faba beans and field peas.

"The values for the lentils and chickpeas held up fairly well given the big production year we had, but faba beans have been too low to attract much selling," Mr Storey said.

"It is a fairly specialised crop and you can see these large swings in prices, but certainly farmers are not willing sellers at this price."

Mr Storey said there had been a big faba bean crop, due to good growing conditions in western Victoria and South Australia, where the crop was primarily grown, which would continue to make marketing difficult for the immediate future.

He said the only likely sellers at current values would be growers who have enjoyed good yields.

"In these cases, similar to with high yielding cereal crops, farmers may look at the gross margins per hectare and decide that on a per hectare basis, returns are OK," he said.