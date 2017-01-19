MORAWA grower Rod Madden is hoping his nine years of experience on the CBH board will see him voted in for another term at the co-operative's member director elections next month.

The incumbent director is being challenged by Northampton grower Bradley Cripps and Gareth Rowe, Walkaway.

"During my term on the board I have gained an intimate knowledge of the business to a point where I am in a position to bring about significant improvements to services and reduce costs," Mr Madden said.

He has 30 years of agribusiness leadership credentials, having served as chairman of the United Farmers' Co-operative and as a WAMMCO International and United Bulk Carriers director.

In 2002 Mr Madden was awarded the Sir John Monash Gold Medal for Agribusiness Directors.

During his time as a CBH director he said he had shifted boardroom priorities to refocus on the storage, handling and marketing of the WA crop by reducing costs and improving services to growers.

"A number of independent investigations into the internal cost centres of shipping, procurement, maintenance and engineering have exposed an unacceptable costly culture within the business," he said.

"A four man committee, of which I am a member, has been established to implement changes and reduce costs over the next three years."

Mr Madden said a spending crackdown in the 2015/16 season had given CBH the opportunity to give growers a rebate of $4.20.

"Additional areas have been identified and earmarked for future recurrent savings, estimated to be measured in tens of millions of dollars per annum."

Mr Madden said he had also achieved the implementation of tougher criteria for non-core investments at CBH.

"I have pushed for the establishment of a capital management framework and high level investment criteria which has forced both management and the board to be more frugal in the way they utilise grower's capital," he said.

"A number of non-performing investments have been given the ultimatum to either provide real and satisfactory returns to growers, or be divested.